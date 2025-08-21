Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI returns to Delhi in October

Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) is all set to return for its 2025 Delhi edition, scheduled from October 8th to 12th, 2025, at The Grand, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. A model in Anam Husain's creation, who is also a part of the GenNext designer lineup.

The Mumbai edition earlier this year marked the beginning of the platform's 25th anniversary celebrations with a gala tribute to its legacy. The celebration now moves to the capital, as the event prepares to host its upcoming showcase in New Delhi. Over the years, it has played a defining role in shaping the country’s design identity, giving rise to some of its most influential designers and championing India’s rich and diverse craftsmanship. Its enduring presence stands as a testament to the platform’s deep impact on the business of fashion, the creative economy, and India’s evolving global style narrative.

Lakmē Fashion Week also recently announced the winners for the 40th edition of the NIF Global Presents GenNext program. The platform unveiled its 40th lineup of winners: Mohammed Anas Sheikh, Anam Husain, and Pranita Choudhury, who will showcase their collections in the October lineup.

With its bi-annual format in Mumbai and New Delhi, the platform has been instrumental in shaping India's fashion narrative both locally and globally. Backed by Lakmē, Reliance Brands Ltd., and FDCI, the upcoming edition promises a dynamic and immersive celebration of Indian design, focusing on sustainability, diversity, and the future of fashion.