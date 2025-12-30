2026 is going to be the year of the fire horse, and with energy that potent, what you're wearing as you scream the final one and bust into a synchronised 'Happy New Year' chant, does give you a slight edge as you step into the next chapter of your life. Dressing for the year you want: Cosmos-approved colours for your NYE bash (Photo: Instagram, Pinterest)

We know it's just another day, and just another year too. That being said, if you're feeling spiritually inclined, there's nothing like having the cosmos pick out your fit for your New Year's Eve bash — and these, make the cut with flying colours.