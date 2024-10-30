Mermaid trend: For Diwali, make a tailor-made statement in mermaid cut fits

With the ongoing festival of lights, it’s time to take inspiration from the earlier Gen Z favourite mermaidcore micro trend. Featuring a festive revival, this season is all about wearing the gathered silhouette. From sleek fish-cut lehenga skirts to mermaid pre-draped sarees, the mermaid style is here to stay in ethnic styles. Many celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday have jumped on the mermaid trend bandwagon(Photos: Instagram)

Kiara Advani in a mermaid cut pre-draped saree(Photo: Instagram)

Deriving its name from the distinct flared-out bottom, the fish cut or mermaid style is all about resembling a mermaid’s fin. Designer Anju Modi says, “This design accentuates the curves by hugging the waist and chest. The flare at the bottom creates an hourglass figure or a mermaid silhouette. While it works for different body types, women with curves can use it to highlight them and those with straighter figures can style it to create an hourglass effect.”

Courtesy its perfect mix of structure and grace, the mermaid style has struck a chord this season. Designer Rahul Khanna says, “It creates a striking silhouette that highlights the body’s natural curves, making it a favourite for both evening wear and bridal fashion. Plus, its dramatic flare at the hem adds an element of fun and elegance.”

Janhvi Kapoor in a mermaid cut lehenga set(Photo: Instagram)

With celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Disha Patani, among others, recently opting for mermaid-style cinched lehenga skirts, sarees and gowns, they have shown how it has also got a celebrity stamp and approval. Even designers have been incorporating this hem in their bridal and couture collections.

At their recent India trip, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian opted for mermaid cut lehengas(Photo: Instagram)

Becoming the flavour of the season, it is a “reimagined version of the lehenga skirt”, believes Modi, as she says, “The playful silhouette of the skirt makes it non-traditional with that extra glam, perfect for the modern bride.”

Ananya Panday dons a metallic bralette and fish-cut skirt(Photo: Instagram)

Having evolved from 1930 when designer Marcel Rochas introduced the mermaid gown on the couture catwalks of Paris, when fashion was transitioning from maximum width to maximum narrowness, it has now made a comeback. Khanna says, “In Indian wear, the mermaid silhouette has transformed traditional lehengas and sarees. Earlier, lehengas were more about volume and grandeur, but with modern tastes shifting towards sleek and tailored looks, the mermaid shape came into play. It merges traditional embellishments with a contemporary cut, giving brides and women a modern, yet rooted alternative.”

A model in a mermaid cut lehenga set perfect for Diwali(Photo: Instagram)

With a market silhouette at the waist and a tail quite similar to a fish’s tail, stylist Isha Bhansali shares, “It is a refreshing silhouette. It looks straight out of a fairytale with a feminine silhouette.”

If you are confused about how to ace the look with comfort in mind, Khanna suggests, “The best way to wear this look comfortably is to go for fabrics with a bit of stretch, like georgette or crepe, and ensure the fit isn’t too tight around the hips.”