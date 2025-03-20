Navroz 2025: Tracing Parsi fashion and its evolution and experimentation over the years

With Parsis celebrating Navroz today, here’s how the community’s traditional wear has remained timeless — from graceful Gara embroidered sarees to the pristine white jacket-style daglis, phetas, paghdis, jhablas and sadras. We speak to Parsi designers about how these cultural pieces of clothing have evolved with time. From the quintessential Gara embroidery to the classic white dagli, Parsi fashion has stood the test of time alongside experimenting over the years(Photos: Instagram)

THE QUINTESSENTIAL GARA EMBROIDERY

(L to R) Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania in a Gara embroidered saree gown by Parsi Fashion designer Ashdeen Z Lilaowala and a model dons a Gara embroidered pantsuit by heritage revivalist label Patine(Photos: Instagram)

The popular Gara embroidery has stood the test of time within the community. Parsi Fashion designer Ashdeen Z Lilaowala explains, “Gara is all things flora and fauna. Considering the Zoroastrians and Parsis’ reverence for Nature, there was always this attraction to this technique with birds and flowers.” Word is that it came to India in the 19th century when the Parsis travelled to China to trade opium and cotton. Today, Gara motifs can be seen in sarees, pantsuits, dresses, stoles, lehengas, and more.

MODERN TWIST ON THE CLASSIC WHITE DAGLI

A model wears a designer white dagli featuring motif embroidery made by Parsi bespoke designer Kaizad Wadia (Photo: Instagram)

While the white jacket-style dagli with bows worn over a white shirt and pants is traditional wear, people have modernised it with embellishment on collars, outer breast pocket panels and cuffs. Parsi bespoke designer Kaizad Wadia says, "Now, the polyester fabric replaces the traditional cotton one, embroideries are done in silver or white, ready-made bow ties are embraced and designer dalgis are made in pista, black and other hues, and even denim."

STANDING STRONG: PHETAS, PAGHDIS, JHABLAS, SADRA

Over the years, phetas and paghdis have evolved in terms of colour experimentation, embroidery and vibrant fabric changes(Photos: Instagram)

The phetas and paghdis are cherished as ceremonial wear, and grooms still wear them on their wedding day. Ashdeen shares, “Phetas has evolved in terms of colour experimentation, embroidery and vibrant fabric changes. Jhablas or tunics are spotted on adolescents who wear them while walking up to the stage at their Navjote ceremony. On the other hand, sadra, the soft mul vest, has slightly been experimented with to suit functionality."