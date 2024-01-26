New age Indian designers putting India on global fashion map

On 75th Republic Day today, we look at new-age Indian designers who are representing the country on global platforms with their innovative designs. From promoting circular fashion to preserving Indian crafts, here’s how they are bringing about change. Indian-origin designers redefining fashion.

Kartik Kumra

The Delhi-based designer, who made his debut at Paris Fashion Week recently, feels Indians and their culture are not represented well enough at international forums. Keeping this in mind, Kumra started his label, Kartik Research, to show the world that Indian fashion is more than just bridal couture and weddings. The designer emphasises the preservation of Indian handicrafts by employing skilled artisans nation-wide.

Natsha Sumant

The artist-designer, whose label Gundi Studio is based out of New York (USA), has been giving back to the nation via more South Asian representation through her body of work. In fact, Sumant started the label in 2016 to address the underrepresentation of Indians in global fashion, when she wasn’t able to cast women of South Asian origin in the shoots she directed. Ironically, the clothes were made for those women.

Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai

The designer’s label, Harri KS, went viral on social media for his graduate collection at the London College of Fashion, showcasing inflated latex pants. And in 2023, singer Sam Smith wore his design for the BRIT Awards. Later, he showcased his latex collection at London Fashion Week 2023. His journey from Kerala to London has been inspiring many.

Kaushik Velendra

This Chennai boy, who is now based in London, is reshaping modern menswear. Outfits designed by him are a hit among international as well as Indian celebs. His 2021 collection at London Fashion Week got him recognition, and he received laurels for his work. He also became the first Indian designer to showcase at the Royal Opera House in 2023.

Supriya Lele

The designer who started her eponymous brand in 2016 made her London Fashion Week debut in 2017. Her collection shook the fashion scene, and she became a favourite among the likes of singers Dua Lipa and Rihanna. Her risqué and cutout dresses appeal to Gen Z buyers. She proudly flaunts her Indian heritage through her designs, which explore the nuances of British Asian culture and the Anglo-India dress code.