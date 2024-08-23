Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks unrecognisable in her revenge body

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted at the launch party of Anamika Khanna X H&M, and it was her washboard abs and svelte physique that caught everyone's attention. Samantha flaunts her toned abs at an event in Mumbai.

The 37-year-old posed up a storm while attending the photocall in a full-sleeve, crop top paired with a draped skirt from the designer's latest collaboration with high street fashion brand H&M.

Samantha finished off her look with middle-parted, soft waves and minimal makeup. Her puckered up lips were also vying for attention. She looked immaculate as she accessorised this look with stacked bangles and gold heels from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Her crop top is priced at 3,599 ₹and the skirt costs 18, 999 INR. The outfit represents Ananmika Khanna's signature style of abstract prints.

Social media users to quick to react to her changed appearance. One user wrote, “Omg her face has changed so much !! I couldn’t recognize until I read the caption!” Another one added, “Extremely lean and face is quite unrecognisable.”