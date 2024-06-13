Sewing Machine Day: Handy hacks for budding seamstresses

The sewing machine is one useful gadget that has made its way from the 1830's when it was first invented by French tailor Barthelemy Thimonnier. Back then it was simply a chain stitch machine that used a single thread, but we've come a long way, since! In modern times, the sewing machine now combines up to seven threads and different decorative stitches - including scallops, florals and geometric designs - to spin out creativity and fun! With so many creative possibilities, it's a good idea to embark on the hobby and begin with a mini sewing machine and then progress to more advanced machines.



Use a few smart tips to help you have the best experience with your sewing machine (Shutterstock)