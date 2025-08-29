The 90s LBD is making a quiet comeback with a 2025 update: Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz's fashion faceoff is proof

The Venice Film Festival rolled out its windswept red carpet earlier this week with many celebrities turning heads, with both their trains — of course we're referring to Amal Alamuddin and George Clooney's aww-dorable moment — and their on-screen theatrics. And while best-dressed lists may be flooding the internet, we couldn't help but notice how a hot 90s trend seems to be slowly creeping back into the red carpet's hall of fame. If you haven't guessed it yet, we're talking about the notorious ultra-mini LBD, albeit with a silken 2025 update. The 90s LBD is making a comeback with a silken 2025 update(Photos: X)

Shailene Woodley walked the red carpet for the Jay Kelly premiere just ahead of the Venice Spotlight sidebar showing of her Potsy Ponciroli-helmed film, Motor City. Dotted with Bulgari, Shailene ditched the trains and tantrums for a svelte but funkily classic Kallmeyer's Eloise Mini Dress in Liquid Twill. The hem grazing her thigh, and the tank-styled broad straps casually hugging her shoulders, the scooped neck was the perfect skin-scape for the Bvlgari Serpenti High Jewelry she modelled. Strappy, open-toe stilettos completed the casz but elite look.

Now for anyone tapped into the pop culture sartoria scene, the Big Little Lies connection should already be coming together in your brain. Earlier this week, Zoe Kravitz slipped into a hot pink ultra-mini satin LBD for the after party of her latest release Caught Stealing held in New York. Now there seems to be some divide over if the dress is a Barbie-core rendition of the Kallmeyer Eloise or not — the website only lists silken black and ivory for the $645 buy — but either way, the lose but svelte ruched torso, broad straps and scooped neck make it a dead ringer for Shailene's look.

Given that the digitally-charged side of fashion trends and forecasts are sprinting backwards to an era of layered revivals, it's not too much of a reach to then speculate if the LBD is actually making a full-throttle comeback, and wrapped in silken textures too this time.

Would you hop on this retro train?