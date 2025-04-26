Menu Explore
Shakti 2025: A celebration of women in design and innovation

ByAkshita Prakash
Apr 26, 2025 12:19 PM IST

The Shakti 2025 event on International Women’s Day celebrated women featuring awards, a panel discussion on leadership, and a fashion showcase.

Today, women are not just shaping the design world—they are also influencing leadership, aesthetics, and impact. From architects and interior designers to artists and entrepreneurs, women are increasingly taking charge of the industry on their own terms: boldly, creatively, and collaboratively.

A fashion showcase at Shakti 2025
A fashion showcase at Shakti 2025

On International Women’s Day last month, the Capital witnessed an evening that celebrated this spirit, as Shakti 2025 by Magenta House—founded by Kriti Sharma and Sandhya Vivek Mohanani—brought together influential voices from across architecture, interiors, fashion, and art. With the theme ‘Powering Change Through Design’, the event aimed to highlight women’s growing presence and leadership in creative industries.

At the heart of the evening were the Shakti Inspired Awards, recognising achievements in architecture and design, and celebrating creativity driven by innovation and purpose.

This was followed by a panel discussion on ‘Redefining Leadership’, featuring leading voices from the industry. Panellists Anuja Gujral (Anuja Gujral Designs), Meena Murthy Kakkar (Envisage), Pooja Narayan (NBMA), Shivani Mittal (House of Lallitya), and Sonali Bhagwati (Designplus Architecture) shared personal experiences and reflections on navigating challenges, breaking stereotypes, and leading with empathy. The session was moderated by Natasha N Kochhar (LTDF).

The evening also included a fashion showcase by designer Nikhita Tandon, with models Karishma Kambo, Ankita Rai, Deepa Ambawatta, Shruti Khanna Juneja, Shweta Sharma Jain, Anisha Soni, and Samridhi Kohli walking the ramp. Each look reflected individuality and strength, in keeping with the event’s theme.

The setting for the event was brought to life through collaborations: from Pret Fab’s curated décor and Tisva’s ambient lighting to Siemens’ smart kitchen installations and Studio Paradise’s collection of global art pieces.

Key partners supporting the event included. Sirca Paints India Limited (SPIL), known for bringing Italian craftsmanship and sustainable innovation to Indian interiors. Tisva, a lighting brand from Usha International, offers designs that blend tradition with modern technology. Siemens, which showcased cutting-edge kitchen solutions and Studio Paradise, known for sourcing and promoting original art from around the world.

