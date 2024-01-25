 The magic of muted tones à la Shilpa Shetty Kundra - Hindustan Times
Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows how to ace the muted tones this season

ByShweta Sunny
Jan 25, 2024 06:09 PM IST

From greys to whites and blacks, here is how you can unravel the beauty of muted tones à la actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Power up in white

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a white co-ord set(Photo: Instagram)

Giving off boss lady energy, the actor keeps it crisp and clean in a white co-ord set. Stealing the show in power shoulders, oversized crop blazer and flared pants, she completed the look on a feminine note with a flower belt and wavy hair.

Striped statement

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a grey midi dress(Photo: Instagram)

For a fun and experimental style, takes notes from the actor who paired a striped midi dress with thigh-high boots. Don a striped grey and white number featuring drawstring shoulder details for a day event and finish off with boots for that added edge to the fit.

Grey game

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a oversized grey pantsuit set(Photo: Instagram)

Step up your workwear fashion game with a steel grey pantsuit set. Like Kundra, opt for an oversized blazer with flap-styled collar and puffed sleeves for that extra drama and team it with wide-legged pants. Rank high on fashion and functionality in this fit.

Blue rule

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a black bodysuit and blue satin skirt(Photo: Instagram)

If you want to stand out from the crowd, emulate the actor in a bodysuit meets draped skirt fit. Slip into a black bodysuit with crystal embellishments and pair it with a blue satin skirt with a risqué side slit and ruched pattern. She capped off the look on a sultry note with strappy tie-up heels.

Maxi move

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a grey turtleneck top and ecru-hued skirt(Photo: Instagram)

For your next date night out, skip the bling and the shimmer and opt for a muted look like Kundra. Style a grey turtleneck top with an ecru-hued straight cut maxi skirt. An oversized clutch and dangling earrings to finish.

