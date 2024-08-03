Snoop Dogg and Cookie Monster surprise Martha Stewart on her 83rd birthday celebration at the 2024 Paris Olympics

For Martha Stewart's 83rd birthday, the celebrated author and TV personality was visited by two special guests at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. In a video posted on TikTok, unlikely pair Snoop Dogg and Cookie Monster from popular TV show Sesame Street can be seen hijacking Martha's interview with Hollywood Access. Snoop Dogg and the Cookie Monster surprise Martha Stewart

The pair surprised the birthday girl with a whimsical cone-shaped cake made out of multi-coloured macarons. "Oh, Cookie Monster, you’re so sweet,” Martha said, picking out a macaron for herself. Later on, Snoop and the Cookie Monster were also seen grooving to his hit song Drop It Like It's Hot.

Now a little-known fact about Snoop and Martha is that their friendship goes decades back. The American foodie and entrepreneur has been friends with the Dogg since the first time they met in 2008 when Snoop joined the chef to make mashed potatoes on her tremendously iconic The Martha Stewart Show.

Snoop and Martha at the The Martha Stewart Show

They've since worked together on a myriad of projects: from their presence at the unforgettable 2015 Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber to co-hosting a celebrity cooking show called Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party. The pair also came together in a humorous NBC video where Martha rated all of Snoop's Olympic outfits from his gold suit to his Ralph Lauren jacket. Snoop has made it pretty clear that Martha is his "homegirl" and they “have a special bond that goes way back”.

Martha rated all of Snoop's Olympic outfits

Snoop and Cookie Monster are part of the NBC team covering the 2024 Paris Olympic Games this season along with guest Martha. “It's been so much fun in Paris. This has been the most exciting Olympics,” she said about the Games.