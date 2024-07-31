From fencer Nada Hafez to cyclist Elinor Barker: 7 women who dominated the Olympic Games while pregnant

In an astounding turn of events, Nada Hafez competed in her third Olympic games at the 2024 Summer Olympics a whole 7 months pregnant! The Egyptian fencer who is 26, won her first match in the women’s individual fencing event against USA’s Elizabeth Tartakovsky by 15-13. She then faced South Korea’s Jeon Hayoung in the round of 16 but was knocked out. Nada Hafez and Elinor Barker

Many professional athletes who participate in the Olympics are also parents, and juggling the demands of parenthood with those of a professional sports career is just one of the challenges they face. Female athletes, in general, have to confront a lot of stigma surrounding their performance and pay — especially when it's linked to childbirth. Despite these obstacles, many of these incredible superstars continue to excel. Here's a round-up of all the female players who have won medals at the Olympic Games while pregnant:

Anky van Grunsven (2004)

Anky van Grunsven is the only rider in history who has won 3 individual Olympic titles in a row. The equestrian from the Netherlands was 5 months pregnant when she competed in the 2004 Summer Games held in Athens, winning an individual gold.

Anky van Grunsven is an equestrian from the Netherlands(Instagram)

Amelie Kober (2006)

The German snowboarder won a silver medal at the 2006 Turin, Italy Winter Olympic Games while two months pregnant. Despite a brutal fall in the quarterfinals, she persevered and became the youngest snowboarder ever to medal at the Olympics. In addition to her athletic achievements, Amelie also serves as a German Federal Police Officer.

Amelie Kober won a silver medal at the 2006 Turin Winter Olympic Games(Instagram)

Kerstin Szymkowiak (2010)

Hailing from Germany, Kerstin won a silver medal in skeleton while two months pregnant at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. Now retired, the sportswoman has been competing since 2002.

(right) Kerstin Szymkowiak won a silver medal in skeleton(Instagram)

Kerri Walsh Jennings (2012)

Kerri won a gold medal at the 2012 Summer Games in London when she was five weeks pregnant with her youngest child. Regarded as one of the best beach volleyball players of all time, this was her third consecutive Olympic title for the U.S.

Kerri won a gold medal at the 2012 Summer Games in London(Instagram)

Kim Rhode (2012)

Another competitor part of the 2012 Summer Games in London, Kim Rhode took home gold as she competed in her fifth Olympic games while pregnant. The U.S. shooter has won six medals, including three golds, in six consecutive Olympic games.

Kim Rhode took home gold as she competed in her fifth Olympic games(Instagram)

Martina Valcepina (2014)

Short-track speed skater Martina Valcepina who represented Italy won bronze at the 2014 Winter Games held in Sochi, Russia while pregnant with not just one baby but twins.

Short-track speed skater Martina Valcepina

Elinor Barker (2020)

British cyclist Elinor Barker revealed that she was pregnant when she won the silver medal for the track cycling team pursuit event in the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. The young cyclist told The Cycling Podcast that she learned she was pregnant just days before her race and said that the timing was ‘stressful’.

British cyclist Elinor Barker

Competing at the highest level of any sport is challenging enough, but doing so while pregnant adds an entirely new dimension of complexity. These women have not only excelled in their respective sports but have also defied societal expectations and stigmas associated with pregnancy and motherhood in athletics.