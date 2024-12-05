Menu Explore
Sonam A Kapoor to Alaya F show how to ace skirts redefined for winter

ByShweta Sunny
Dec 05, 2024 02:55 PM IST

As the winter chill sets in, it’s time to give a new life to your summer favourite: skirts with these redefined silhouettes

WOOL WAY

From actors Sonam A Kapoor, Sharvari to Sobhita Dhulipala show how to wear skirts for winter(Photos: Instagram)
Sonam A Kapoor in a schoolgirl-core style with a wool skirt(Photo: Instagram)
What better way to kick-start the winter season than bringing out the heavyweight champion of winter fabrics, wool? Dressed in a schoolgirl-core style, actor Sonam A Kapoor teams a crisp white shirt with a polka dot tie, brown leather jacket and wool skirt. Alternate the crew socks for stocking stocks and redefined Mary Jane pumps.

MONOCHROME MAGIC

Sharvari in a monotone outfit with a brown skirt(Photo: Instagram)
Actor Sharvari shows how to let a monotone outfit do all the talking featuring a front-slit denim skirt. Donning a brown denim set featuring a contrasting stitching bralette, structured cropped wrap blazer and pencil skirt, she rounds off the look with brown boots and spiky bun.

MESH AFFAIR

Sobhita Dhulipala in a mesh hand-beaded skirt(Photo: Instagram)
Perfect for the party season, try a mesh hand-beaded skirt like actor Sobhita Dhulipala. Style it with a dark sleeveless blazer for a power move. The embellished and intricate skirt will surely turn heads.

WRAP IT UP

Samantha dons a taupe-coloured figure-hugging skirt(Photo: Instagram)
Like actor Samantha, go for a taupe-coloured set with a figure-hugging skirt. Featuring a crop top and a straight-fit midi skirt, the bottom piece makes for a stylish statement with a wrap knot in the front and fringe element.

PLEATED PLAY

Rakul Preet Singh chose a denim midi skirt with voluminous pleats(Photo: Instagram)
Keeping it classic yet fashionable, actor Rakul Preet Singh wore a denim midi skirt with voluminous pleats. She pairs it with a denim patched full-sleeved top with embroidery for an edgy look and ankle-length boot.

DENIM DEMURE

Alaya F in a mesh corset bralette and denim cargo skirt(Photo: Instagram)
For a Gen Z-approved look, take inspo from actor Alaya F and slip into a mesh corset bralette and denim cargo skirt with a slit. The skirt, with its floral appliqué, ranks high on functionality with its cargo pocket, maxi length and style factor.

