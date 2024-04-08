Summer through the party season with these trends

Move over florals as the girlcore aesthetic is here to set the season on fire. It is time for rosettes and bows to take the spotlight, while the white dress also makes a comeback, as we say so long to the pastel hues. Giving a homage to the Jazz Age, the polo collars are also back in vogue. Among many such trends that are all the rage this season, here are the best ones, culled from the recently concluded spring/summer designer shows. Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a white sheer dress with rosette details(Photo: Instagram)

Peppy in peplums

Kriti Sanon in a green peplum dress(Photo; Instagram)

From actor Emma Stone in her Louis Vuitton peplum gown at this year’s Oscars to actor Kriti Sanon slipping into a green peplum gown back home, this trend has a timeless allure. Designers like Prabal Gurung and Alexander McQueen have embraced this dramatic silhouette with a modern take by incorporating mesh accents, softer fabrics and floral detail. Designer Nachiket Barve shares, “Getting the peplum right is all about the proportion. Keep the peplum well-tailored, minimal, streamlined and elegant to pull it off.”

Draped to perfection

Sobhita Dhulipala in a white draped pant style(Photo: Instagram)

With bunching and ruched details, draped fits are the next trend that are already taking over saree gowns, palazzo sets and pant styles. The relaxed drapery style with artful pleated fabrics complements different body types and offers a charming Greek goddess vibe. Designer Shahin Mannan says, “If you want to incorporate draped styles into your closet, it’s easy: select loose-fitting dresses, casual tops or even draped jumpsuit for a classy look that keeps one cool and stylish.”

Girlcore all the way

Away from the pop of colour during summer, minimal white dresses playing with transparency will be big this season. Designer Saakasha Bhat from Saaksha + Kinni says, “Nothing says clean and crisp like a white dress. It is important in a summer wardrobe for its easy breeziness.” Other elements borrowed from the aesthetic, like rosettes and bows, are also noteworthy. Designer Meghna Goyal from Summer Somewhere says, “Start investing in accessories like rosette brooches that can be added to your garments, or worn as a necklace.”

Cowboy-chic

Beyoncé in a cowboy-inspired embellished look with a cowboy hat, boots and a blazer(Photo: Instagram)

One trend that has taken over ramps this season is equestrian fashion. Brands like DSqaured and KoyToy have introduced chaps as part of their new collection. One instance is designer Rajesh Pratap Singh’s recent cowboy-inspired collection at Lakmē Fashion Week. “Cowboy core is all the rage this season. From cowboy hats to boots and chaps, your party look can be all spruced up with this aesthetic,” says designer Jenjum Gadi.

Plunge into fringe

A model wearing a swimwear from Saaksha + Kinni with fringe details

Bringing the modern flapper trend to the forefront, fringes can be donned à la dresses, tops, blazers and swimwear. While design houses like Prada and Gucci added this adornment in their spring/summer 2024 collections, back home Saaksha + Kinni elevated their swimwear collection with fringes. Designer Rina Dhaka says, “Showing movement and marrying the summer boho vibe, fringes are a hit this season.”