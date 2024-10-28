Menu Explore
Back to basics: Surbhi Jyoti's wedding ensembles are proof that traditions never go out of style

ByAalokitaa Basu
Oct 28, 2024 03:33 PM IST

Surbhi Jyoti tied the knot with now-husband Sumit Suri, on October 27. A roundup of her wedding ensembles make for a delightful back-to-basics flipbook

In a time when most brides are steering clear of the reds and maroons to embrace pinks, pastels, ivories and even blues, greens and lavenders for their D-Day, actor Surbhi Jyoti went against the changing tides, keeping things refreshingly traditional. Going back to basics, particularly when referring to bridal ensembles, can feel blah to begin with. But Surbhi's wedding style file is proof that nothing quite, can manage to tug at the heart, as strongly as the generations-wide approved roulette of colours do.

Surbhi Jyoti's wedding ensembles are refreshingly traditional across reds, yellows and greens(Photos: Instagram/surbhiijyoti)
Surbhi Jyoti's wedding ensembles are refreshingly traditional across reds, yellows and greens(Photos: Instagram/surbhiijyoti)

Mehndi green for her mehndi

The first of the big three, the mehndi night, saw Surbhi turn out in an effortless, fuss-free fit. While we're all for elaborate, OTT ensembles, especially if you're the bride-to-be, Surbhi's mehendi green shalwar suit, from Gopi Vaid Designs, with a heavy hand of golden embroidery, was simple, sophisticated and as on-theme as it gets. Sometimes less is more, and Surbhi's OOTN proved so. Full props to the sheer pink dupatta also doused with golden accents for breaking the monotony.

Turmeric yellow for her haldi

Taking the air of effortlessness a step ahead, Surbhi opted for a fun and breezy anarkali set from Pallavi Jaipur, in an earthy yellow. The very subtle silver work coupled with the sheer flair of the silhouette's ghera turned out to be the perfect pick for the day event. Paired with a sheer, silken tissue dupatta in ivory and the rule-of-thumb flower jewellery, Surbhi let her bridal glow take the lead.

The OG red for her D-Day

Surbhi turned a Neeta Lulla bride as she tied the knot with her beau Sumit on October 27. A cranberry-esque maroon formed the base of the traditional lehenga set, laced with oodles of golden work. A standout detail were the sheer sleeves entirely built on three-dimensional golden work.

Did you too find Surbhi's pick of wedding fits refreshing?

