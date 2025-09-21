Edit Profile
    Take five| Festive glamour the Bhumi Pednekar way

    Bhumi Pednekar shines in a vibrant yellow lehenga-choli to a bralette-style top and a matching jacket, featuring intricate embroidery, ideal for festivities

    Published on: Sep 21, 2025 8:46 PM IST
    By S Farah Rizvi
    With festivities in full swing, let’s borrow a leaf from Bhumi Pednekar’s festive closet

    Bhumi Pednekar and her vibrant fashion game (Instagram)
    Sunshine chic

    The actor is radiant in this Mahima Mahajan creation. This vibrant yellow lehenga-choli ensemble is a perfect choice for any festive occasion. The outfit features intricate embroidery and delicate mirror work, particularly on the blouse and flowing skirt.

    Golden glam

    The actor dazzles in this Punit Balana creation. The dazzling look featured a bralette-style top and a matching jacket. The vibrant yellow-gold colour, adorned with intricate embroidery and mirror work, added to the look.

    Sequins with a twist

    This heavily sequined and threaded lehenga, designed with a structured corset-style bodice, is an absolute showstopper. The outfit is complemented by traditional jewellery, including her beloved choker necklace and an eclectic mix of bangles.

    Sari-torial

    Bhumi’s Banarasi saree, draped in a seedha palla style for Ganesh Chaturthi, was the talk of the town for fashionistas. The traditional pallu, cinched at her sleek waist with a jewelled belt, adds a unique and modern touch that worked.

    Purple reign

    She made a style statement in a purple anarkali by Mrunalini Rao. The full-sleeved anarkali featured intricate bright gold embroidery, accentuating the neckline and sleeves. The look is complemented by ornate gold earrings and a bindi.

