Take five| Festive glamour the Bhumi Pednekar way

With festivities in full swing, let’s borrow a leaf from Bhumi Pednekar’s festive closet
Sunshine chic
The actor is radiant in this Mahima Mahajan creation. This vibrant yellow lehenga-choli ensemble is a perfect choice for any festive occasion. The outfit features intricate embroidery and delicate mirror work, particularly on the blouse and flowing skirt.
Golden glam
The actor dazzles in this Punit Balana creation. The dazzling look featured a bralette-style top and a matching jacket. The vibrant yellow-gold colour, adorned with intricate embroidery and mirror work, added to the look.
Sequins with a twist
This heavily sequined and threaded lehenga, designed with a structured corset-style bodice, is an absolute showstopper. The outfit is complemented by traditional jewellery, including her beloved choker necklace and an eclectic mix of bangles.
Sari-torial
Bhumi’s Banarasi saree, draped in a seedha palla style for Ganesh Chaturthi, was the talk of the town for fashionistas. The traditional pallu, cinched at her sleek waist with a jewelled belt, adds a unique and modern touch that worked.
Purple reign
She made a style statement in a purple anarkali by Mrunalini Rao. The full-sleeved anarkali featured intricate bright gold embroidery, accentuating the neckline and sleeves. The look is complemented by ornate gold earrings and a bindi.