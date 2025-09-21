Take five| Festive glamour the Bhumi Pednekar way

With festivities in full swing, let’s borrow a leaf from Bhumi Pednekar’s festive closet Bhumi Pednekar and her vibrant fashion game (Instagram)

Sunshine chic The actor is radiant in this Mahima Mahajan creation. This vibrant yellow lehenga-choli ensemble is a perfect choice for any festive occasion. The outfit features intricate embroidery and delicate mirror work, particularly on the blouse and flowing skirt.

Golden glam The actor dazzles in this Punit Balana creation. The dazzling look featured a bralette-style top and a matching jacket. The vibrant yellow-gold colour, adorned with intricate embroidery and mirror work, added to the look.

Sequins with a twist This heavily sequined and threaded lehenga, designed with a structured corset-style bodice, is an absolute showstopper. The outfit is complemented by traditional jewellery, including her beloved choker necklace and an eclectic mix of bangles.

Sari-torial Bhumi’s Banarasi saree, draped in a seedha palla style for Ganesh Chaturthi, was the talk of the town for fashionistas. The traditional pallu, cinched at her sleek waist with a jewelled belt, adds a unique and modern touch that worked.