Tamannaah is wrapped in retro for Kim K's D&G X SKIMS line: No notes, but there's some tea, courtesy the internet

Did you know you needed to see Tamannaah throw it back to the anything-but-demure 50s era? No. But your feeds have been blessed anyway. Tamannaah's biggest coup of the year may have been her dazzling, sultry cameo in Aaj Ki Raat for 2024 blockbuster Stree 2. But she's just added another feather to her already-full cap with her latest serve. Tamannaah in Kim Kardashian's Dolce & Gabbana X SKIMS line has the internet in a chokehold, save for one saucy question for the stylist(Photos: Instagram/shaleenanathani, kimkardashian)

Tamannaah turning retro Barbie is making us ask why and how has she not made this her all-time aesthetic? Refreshing, clean, monochrome and still full of oomph, Tamannaah snagged a piece of the viral Dolce & Gabbana X SKIMS line, the curated brainchild of Kim Kardashian. The lingerie-meets-shapewear-coded capsule collection, heavily inspired by the vintage Italian countryside and of course, the era of Sophia Loren, featured sultry and statement cinchers ranging from sheer neutrals to wild and fitted all-leopard numbers.

Tamannaah's pick was a curve-defining, snug all-black midi with a balconette-cum-sweetheart neckline. The dress screamed volume at all the right angles, an energy matched with her bouffant-style hairband pullback. Louboutin slingbacks, minimal jewellery and natural nude makeup were the final details. "Tammy Jenner!!" a comment read, and we agree.

There's really not much to say, except appreciate this master-curation. But the internet still has their take. Not on the muse, but on the one who crafted her appearance — the stylist. Shaleena Nathani has some answers to give.

Over the years, Shaleena has not only curated her personal profile as a celebrity stylist, but also significantly expanded her list of elite clientele. Deepika Padukone though, has always been her top priority and the same goes the other way round as well. Back in the day, Deepika was quite the style icon. Off-late however, predictable, boring and a little too safe seems to be their collective brief. While the comments sections of the carousel posts were flooded with appreciation for how Tamannaah was looking, a recurring question posed to Shaleena was, "Why don’t you style dp like this?".

Coming back to Tamannaah, is this her best look of the year?