Denim-on-denim is making a soft comeback: Taylor Swift's girlfriend fit for Travis Kelce's game is proof

Not that Taylor Swift needs a reason to make headlines, but the love-struck singer routinely stepping out to support her burly football tight end Travis Kelce, almost has everyone's heart. The thigh-high deep red leather boots she styled were statement enough, but what is truly turning heads is the effortless take on the latent all-denim trend. Taylor Swift donned a denim-on-denim look as she sauntered into Missouri's Arrowhead Stadium to support boyfriend and Chiefs football tight end, Travis Kelce(Photos: X)

So is denim-on-denim back? Celebrity spottings over the last few months surely hint at it.

Taylor Swift

Taylor never shies away from cheering on Travis and that's what she was here to do earlier this week in Missouri at the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Baltimore Ravens at the Arrowhead Stadium. The Versace Medusa denim bustier Taylor casually threw on, is actually a recall for one of her earlier public outings with Travis from October 2023, namely when the duo attended a Saturday Night Live after party in New York City. At the time, she had donned the same corset in a satiny black, complete with minimal gold accents. Coming back to the Missouri game, the denim bustier stood paired with denim shorts, the squeaky thigh-high red boots and a studded Louis Vuitton Side Trunk bag in black and gold.

Kelly Clarkson

Singer Kelly Clarkson threw it back to the rodeo era with her dinner outfit earlier this week. Kelly was spotted in Tom's Restaurant, NYC wearing a wide leg denim jumpsuit with buttons running down as accessories. A matching Stanley cup, white canvas sneakers and some freshly cut bangs completed the simple look.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan recently swung by a premiere screening in Mumbai. A svelte all-denim backless jumpsuit with a retro sweetheart neckline was her pick for the evening. A black crossbody and studded heels completed the cutesy OOTN.

Sharvari Wagh

It's not all blue! This year's Bollywood breakout star Sharvari Wagh hasn't just been amping up her on-screen cred. She also has to her credit a few showstopping looks, like this stunning all-tan (and denim) look from Hiro Khatri. Be it the almost backless tie up crop blazer, the svelte midi skirt with the risque slit, the suede boots or the Y2K bun — It's giving denim chic, Fall edition and we're here for her unmissable style evolution.

Blake Lively

Denim-on-denim sounds chic, but jokes aside, it isn't the easiest aesthetic to pull off. Not for Blake Lively though. For a Carbone dinner earlier this year in June with her It Ends With Us co-stars, the former Gossip Girl siren opted for a light wash denim mini with statement studs. This was paired with a floor length all-denim trench coat. The icing on the cake was the Chanel mini crossbody, a trusty, luxe companion for a night out on the town.

Are you inspired to hop on the all-denim bandwagon yet?