Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lopez: Best dressed at Golden Globes 2024

Hollywood style mavens and dandies led the cavalcade of stars parading on the 81st annual Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in LA. From JLO leading the fashion pack in an enticing gown with rosette detail to Dua Lipa making a case for archival fashion. Here are all the trends we spotted on the red carpet. Best of red carpet fashion

Rosettes

Jennifer Lopez in Nicole + Felicia couture

Seems like the Barbiecore fever is still on, and Jennifer Lopez brought not one but two hot trends of the season on the red carpet (Barbie pink and rosettes). The 54-year-old flaunted her envious curves in a strapless mermaid-esque gown with rosettes from Nicole + Felicia couture. Classic, old Hollywood waves finished off her look.

Sequins

Taylor Swift in Gucci

Taylor Swift showed us how sequins are still relevant in 2024, in her sparkly Gucci dress. Her hair was styled in bangs and she ditched her signature red lipstick for a nude shade for the red carpet.

Empire waist for the royalty

Natalie Portman in Dior

Some called Natalie Portman as Monet’s masterpiece while others named her as the candy coated princess in this multicoloured Dior gown. Being the Hollywood royalty, she brought the empire waist trend back on the red carpet in this look and spruced it up further with a square neckline.

Ultimate Barbiecore

Margot Robbie in Armani Privé

This would be Margot Robbie’s Barbie-st look ever. Just when we thought that we would atleast not get to see so much of pink on the red carpet, Margot showed up in a Giorgio Armani Privé gown inspired by the 1977 SuperStar Barbie’s 50th anniversary. Also this year, gowns with stoles are officially a thing.

Archival fashion

Dua Lipa in Schiaparelli.

Not only was Dua’s Schiaparelli dress spell-binding with those diamond bones but it was also the Tiffany & Co. golden beryl necklace from 1962 that caught everyone’s fancy. 2024 will surely have a lot more of archival fashion on the red carpet.

Sheer dream

Hunter Schafar in Prada

It the wind that does of the task for some garments and that was the case with Hunter Schafer’s Pradalook. Thee sheer dress with blew with all its might as she attended the photocall, giving the shutterbugs the ultimate pictures from the red carpet.

Cutout jumpsuit

Lenny Kravitz in Alexander McQueen.

Lenny Kravitz’s cutout jumpsuit look from Alexander McQueen is not meant for those men who like to play it safe. The American singer-actor looked sensational in this outfit making a strong case for androgynous fashion.

Skinny trousers

Timothee Chalamet brought the skinny pants trend on the red carpet in this Celine Homme look. He was undoubtedly the best dressed in the sparkly jacket.