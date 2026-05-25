This Bella Hadid styling hack is perfect for India’s hot summer; take a look

After making headlines at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with a series of dramatic looks, model Bella Hadid has now shifted into vacation mode. The entrepreneur was recently spotted relaxing on a yacht in St. Tropez wearing an archival printed 2001 Spring Prada piece styled as a strapless dress — except the look can easily be recreated at home using a simple skirt. The styling trick is becoming an easy summer hack for hot, humid weather, especially during the Indian summer season.

Bella Hadid