This unexpected jewellery trend is taking over bridal trousseaus; take a look
Facelets are emerging as the next big thing in wedding styling, blending drama with elegance
Face accessories may have reached a saturation point, but what if there was something entirely new? This season’s standout trend is facelets, a fresh take on jewellery you may have spotted on others but never quite considered for yourself — until now.
The inspiration isn’t entirely new. Variations of face adornment have long existed across cultures, from Balochi face coverings to Bedouin battula masks and tribal jewellery traditions across the Middle East and South Asia. What’s different now is how these elements are being reinterpreted — lighter, more wearable, and designed for modern wardrobes rather than ceremonial contexts.
“There is a growing desire to reconnect with heritage and to celebrate it boldly,” notes Karan Torani, adding that these pieces “carry a sense of drama, craftsmanship, and identity that feels incredibly relevant today.” Instead of replicating history, the idea is to translate it, retaining the essence while making it feel current.
His vision can be seen through his latest Malka collection, created in collaboration with Kohinoor Jewellers. Rather than replicating the past, the collection reinterprets it. Traditional forms are updated with gemstones like emeralds and rubies, blending opulence with wearability. Torani adds that working with Kohinoor’s legacy craftsmanship helped bring this vision to life, turning historical inspiration into a modern jewellery language.
From runway to real weddings
While high fashion often introduces avant-garde ideas, it is their adoption in real life that defines a trend. Brands like Vaidaan are already tapping into this space, translating the concept into more accessible, playful designs for the common masses.
Founder Ishita Gupta says the idea emerged from a gap in bridal styling. “Mehndi & haldi are the most fun ceremonies of a wedding but I always felt like the jewellery wasn’t keeping up.” With the introduction of the Facelet™, she explains, “The bridal look is finally complete… more fun, quirky, and in sync with the modern bride.” The response for the accessory, she adds, has been overwhelming, with demand surging within days of launch.
For brides, the appeal lies in its unexpected impact. Khushi Jain, influencer, recalls, “I had seen these looks on runways… but never on an actual bride. When I tried it on, it just complemented the outfit so well.” The reactions, however, were mixed. “My own mother said, ‘What’s on your face? You should take it off.’” she laughs, adding that the same scepticism later turned into approval: “Now my mom is like, ‘I’m so glad you kept it on.’”
Another bride, and MUA Jasmeen Kaur also opened up about her styling experience. “The reaction was amazing! Everyone was curious and kept asking me about it. Many people said they had never seen something like this before and loved how classy and different it looked. This look also went viral on my social media—people started recreating it, and it received millions of views.”
This type of jewellery may seem unconventional, but its rise signals something bigger, a shift towards expressive, heritage-inspired fashion that invites wearers to quite literally see style from a new perspective.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAadrika Sominder
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More