This unexpected jewellery trend is taking over bridal trousseaus; take a look

Face accessories may have reached a saturation point, but what if there was something entirely new? This season’s standout trend is facelets, a fresh take on jewellery you may have spotted on others but never quite considered for yourself — until now. Facelets

The inspiration isn’t entirely new. Variations of face adornment have long existed across cultures, from Balochi face coverings to Bedouin battula masks and tribal jewellery traditions across the Middle East and South Asia. What’s different now is how these elements are being reinterpreted — lighter, more wearable, and designed for modern wardrobes rather than ceremonial contexts.

“There is a growing desire to reconnect with heritage and to celebrate it boldly,” notes Karan Torani, adding that these pieces “carry a sense of drama, craftsmanship, and identity that feels incredibly relevant today.” Instead of replicating history, the idea is to translate it, retaining the essence while making it feel current.

His vision can be seen through his latest Malka collection, created in collaboration with Kohinoor Jewellers. Rather than replicating the past, the collection reinterprets it. Traditional forms are updated with gemstones like emeralds and rubies, blending opulence with wearability. Torani adds that working with Kohinoor’s legacy craftsmanship helped bring this vision to life, turning historical inspiration into a modern jewellery language.