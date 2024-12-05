This winter slay in countryside core trend

If you've ever daydreamed about strolling through a charming English village in cozy layers and classic pieces, you're not alone. Countryside core is having a major moment, and it's taking over the streets in the most stylish way possible. Runways for AW24 embraced this vibe with layered silhouettes and nostalgic materials like knitwear, tweed, and corduroy.

Coined by Pinterest, "eclectic grandpa" was among the platform's key trend predictions for 2024, inspiring the rise of countryside core. This aesthetic pays homage to the charm of English pastoral life, combining vintage-inspired layering with timeless, high-quality pieces. Recently spotted on runways, social media, and city streets, this timeless aesthetic is a combination of heritage-inspired pieces and modern twists.

Runways for AW24 embraced this vibe with layered silhouettes and nostalgic materials like knitwear, tweed, and corduroy. Anna Sui showcased clashing plaids and argyle prints, while Burberry reimagined headscarves with a modern twist. Fendi juxtaposed deconstructed cable knit capes with ethereal skirts, offering a feminine take on traditional textures.

At its core, British country style is rooted in practicality, comfort, and classic designs that harken back to rural Britain. Think earthy tones, tweed jackets, wool cardigans, vintage-inspired skirts, and sturdy boots. Layered looks are key, often featuring quilted gilets, oversized scarves, and fisherman sweaters.

Celebrities are embracing the countryside aesthetic too. Hailey Bieber was recently spotted in a barn jacket embodying the trend’s rustic essence. Meanwhile, Taylor Hill turned heads in a plaid midi skirt paired with a cozy knit, striking a balance between modernity and nostalgia. They are essentially what you'd see Princess Diana wearing at Balmoral.

Lily Collins channeled countryside core with a statement-making coat while being out in London.

How to get the countryside core aesthetic

Layer thoughtfully: Combine textures like corduroy trousers with cable-knit jumpers or a tweed blazer over a plaid scarf. Keep the palette warm and earthy, with tones like camel, forest green, and burgundy.

Invest in classics: Opt for timeless essentials like structured riding boots or a well-fitted barn jacket. These versatile pieces bring authenticity and practicality to the look.

Play with accessories: Knot a printed scarf around your neck or head, or add a vintage brooch for a polished yet rustic finish.

Feminine details: Incorporate flowing midi skirts, sheer overlays, or tailored coats to strike a balance between rugged charm and modern sophistication.