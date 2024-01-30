Unlock the secret to younger looking skin with face tapping

The chilly weather makes us want to hit the snooze button on our alarms infinitely, which leads to us skipping our morning skincare routine. Face tapping is a relatively new trend that can be done anywhere. It helps you have fresh, glowing skin. Face tapping can reduce wrinkles as it promotes lymph flow and blood circulation(Photo: Shutterstock)

Skin expert Vibhuti Munjal says, “Regular facial or finger tapping for five minutes a day helps our skin absorb nutrients and retain moisture.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Nowadays, most of us are fascinated by Korean beauties for their flawless skin. Dr Sravya C Tipirneni, Consultant Dermatologist, says, “Traditionally, it is believed that face tapping has been Korean women’s beauty secret all along. They habitually gently tap their skincare products on the face, unlike rubbing it on like most of us do.”

For many women, skin ageing can begin by the age of 30 and that’s a cause for concern. “Face tapping is one of the newest therapies for ageing skin. In order to reduce wrinkles, tapping can be done to promote lymph flow and blood circulation,” explains Munjal.

HOW DO YOU DO IT?

Experts suggest ways you can include face tapping in your daily routine:

Start tapping lightly between your eyebrows, using the meaty parts of your fingers. Then move up to the middle of your forehead, past your hairline and all the way down to your temples.

Tap against your inner eye socket and then move outwards from the eye socket.

Start near to the nostrils and towards the curve of your cheekbones, then upwards to the temples.

Tap along the upper lip, going in an outward fashion across the lower cheek.

After that, start tapping from your chin’s centre, along the jawline and move to your ears.

From your chin, move down towards your throat and your chest.

HOW FACE TAPPING HELPS?

Face tapping is a type of facial workout that helps in rejuvenating an aging face by boosting the underlying muscle. It can prevent skin sagging and wrinkles by improving the blood and oxygen flow to the face.

Similar to acupuncture and the Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), face tapping releases tension and stress at various locations on the face and upper body.

Due to regular use of makeup and chemical treatments, our face can begin to look lifeless. Face tapping helps stimulate the skin using the pressure of our fingertips. It also helps promote the production of collagen in our face, which is vital for our skin’s elasticity and youthfulness.