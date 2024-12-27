What is the digicam aesthetic makeup look? Take inspo from Khushi Kapoor and Sabrina Carpenter to nail the look

Remember those old digital cameras everyone used to snap photos with, especially mirror selfies? In today’s era of extreme digitization—dominated by smartphones, unlimited storage, and advanced editing tools—nostalgia has sparked a revival of the digicam aesthetic. Thanks to Gen Z, this early 2000s staple of photo albums and MySpace profiles has made a stylish comeback. As you scroll through social media feeds filled with vintage-inspired shots, have you ever wondered about the makeup tricks, editing tools, or camera settings behind those effortlessly retro photos? Here’s your ultimate guide to nailing the perfect makeup look for digicam aesthetic photography. Sabrina Carpenter and Khushi Kapoor embrace the digicam aesthetic makeup look.

Make your eyes and lips pop

Shimmery eyes, defined eyelashes and pink lip shades for the perfect effect of popping eyes and lips.

While shooting with a digital camera, unfinished makeup is vividly visible. Opting for soft, muted shades can help blend the look and be photographed easily. “For the eyes, choose a neutral matte base and define the lash line with a soft brown or black eyeliner. Adding a pop of shimmer to the inner corners or over the eyelids can brighten up the eyes, along with a volumising mascara. Finally, for the lips, go for creamy or satin-finish lipstick in shades like red, berry, or pink. Avoid overlining too much; instead, use a lip brush for precision," remarks makeup artist Ruchika Das Sharma.

Colour palettes to keep in mind

Playing around with different textures such as glossy finishes over matte bases can emphasise the final look in the clicked photographs.

Digital cameras tend to highlight dark spots and under-eye bags under the flash, and to combat this, always use a matte finish base. Further, playing around with different textures such as glossy finishes over matte bases can emphasise the final look in the clicked photographs. Makeup artist Divya Arora says, “To ace the digicam photos, certain colour palettes complement beautifully. Shades like champagne, rose gold, and bronze for the eyes give an alluring glow," adding, "If you wish to experiment, tones like emerald green or deep purple on the eyes can also give off a statement look without overdoing anything. Adding silver or gold shimmer to the eyelids is also an option to show off your look in the photos gracefully.”

Quick hacks to emulate

Enhanced blush on the cheeks.

Transforming a casual day look into one that’s perfect for digicam-inspired photos doesn’t require a complete overhaul—just a few strategic tweaks can do the trick. Makeup artist Mrinalini Sinha suggests: “Start by making a small eyeliner wing and smudge it slightly to get a soft glam look. Another thing you can do is enhance your blush and dab some glittering highlighter on the high points of your cheeks to ace the aesthetic quickly.”