Why are couples choosing non-traditional engagement rings

A new wave of non-traditional engagement rings is taking center stage. Singer Stebin Ben chose a striking marquise-cut diamond for Nupur Sanon, accented by two side stones for a perfectly balanced and elegant look (Photo: Instagram)

Influenced by the bold choices of stars such as singers Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, and celebrities like Nupur Sanon and Samantha Prabhu, who favoured chunky, unique ring designs for their engagement, it's obvious that couples are moving beyond the "standard" look in favour of something more personal.

According to Biren Vaidya, managing director of The House of Rose, couples today are moving away from "the classic safe choice." While they might bring in celebrity photos for inspiration, they are ultimately looking for a ring that reflects their own story and values.

Vaidya notes that modern clients are more design-aware, choosing pieces that spark genuine emotion rather than just fulfilling a social obligation.

Jewellery designer Eina Ahluwalia notes that this shift is also driven by a changing perception of the gemstone market itself. "The 'diamonds are rare and forever' myth is collapsing while parallely lab-grown diamonds cannibalize the real diamond market," Ahluwalia explains.

Because of this, many couples are looking for engagement rings that bypass the diamond category entirely.

The move toward non-traditional rings isn't just about saving money or being trendy. Experts agree that authenticity is the new luxury. While ethical sourcing is a factor, the main driver is a desire for a ring that acts as a "canvas" for a couple's journey.

Whether it’s an unusual gemstone or a custom silhouette, the goal is to find a piece that feels intentional and unique.

There is a common myth that "non-traditional" means "cheaper." However, as Vaidya points out, a rare unheated sapphire or a custom-designed setting can be just as valuable, if not more so, than a traditional diamond.

The price is determined by the rarity of the materials and the complexity of the craft, proving that true individuality is an investment in itself.

According to designer Eina Ahluwalia, several distinct trends are emerging as frontrunners in this space. Morganites are highly sought after for their soft pink, ethereal glow that offers a romantic alternative to clear stones, while colourful gemstones like green amethysts, tourmalines, and sapphires have developed dedicated followings due to their unique and vivid hues.