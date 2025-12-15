Edit Profile
    Winter fashion, the Ishaan Khatter way

    From relaxed suits to vintage silhouettes, here are the actor’s best winter looks yet

    Published on: Dec 15, 2025 6:01 PM IST
    By Jatan Kalra
    Checkmate

    The actor wore a dark micro-check three-piece suit, featuring a fitted blazer, matching waistcoat, and straight-cut trousers. A white shirt, left open at the collar, softens the formality, while a pale floral pocket square adds contrast and lightens the check pattern. Black leather shoes complete the refined look.

    Here are the Ishaan's best winter looks yet
    Proportion play

    Ishaan keeps winter dressing sharp in a deep burgundy V-neck knit, paired with high-waisted, wide-legged, black-and-white check trousers, letting contrast do the work. Black leather shoes ground the look, while the absence of accessories beyond a watch lets proportion and texture take centre stage.

    Soft power suit

    Wearing a camel-brown suit with structured shoulders and wide-leg trousers, along with a maroon layer underneath, Ishaan pairs formality with contemporary ease.

    Easy tailoring

    For this look, the actor pairs a crisp white shirt with a grey-green plaid waistcoat and high-waisted wide-leg trousers. Rolled sleeves, black leather shoes, and minimal styling keep the look polished yet effortless.

    ’90s staples

    Ishaan taps into a retro-casual winter formula with a deep burgundy leather jacket layered over a plain white tank and light-wash straight-leg jeans. He completes the look with a studded black belt, dark-tinted glasses, and minimal jewellery.

    News/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Winter Fashion, The Ishaan Khatter Way
    News/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Winter Fashion, The Ishaan Khatter Way
