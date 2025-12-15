Winter fashion, the Ishaan Khatter way

Checkmate The actor wore a dark micro-check three-piece suit, featuring a fitted blazer, matching waistcoat, and straight-cut trousers. A white shirt, left open at the collar, softens the formality, while a pale floral pocket square adds contrast and lightens the check pattern. Black leather shoes complete the refined look. Here are the Ishaan's best winter looks yet

Proportion play Ishaan keeps winter dressing sharp in a deep burgundy V-neck knit, paired with high-waisted, wide-legged, black-and-white check trousers, letting contrast do the work. Black leather shoes ground the look, while the absence of accessories beyond a watch lets proportion and texture take centre stage.

Soft power suit Wearing a camel-brown suit with structured shoulders and wide-leg trousers, along with a maroon layer underneath, Ishaan pairs formality with contemporary ease.

Easy tailoring For this look, the actor pairs a crisp white shirt with a grey-green plaid waistcoat and high-waisted wide-leg trousers. Rolled sleeves, black leather shoes, and minimal styling keep the look polished yet effortless.