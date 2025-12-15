Winter fashion, the Ishaan Khatter way
From relaxed suits to vintage silhouettes, here are the actor’s best winter looks yet
Checkmate
The actor wore a dark micro-check three-piece suit, featuring a fitted blazer, matching waistcoat, and straight-cut trousers. A white shirt, left open at the collar, softens the formality, while a pale floral pocket square adds contrast and lightens the check pattern. Black leather shoes complete the refined look.
Proportion play
Ishaan keeps winter dressing sharp in a deep burgundy V-neck knit, paired with high-waisted, wide-legged, black-and-white check trousers, letting contrast do the work. Black leather shoes ground the look, while the absence of accessories beyond a watch lets proportion and texture take centre stage.
Soft power suit
Wearing a camel-brown suit with structured shoulders and wide-leg trousers, along with a maroon layer underneath, Ishaan pairs formality with contemporary ease.
Easy tailoring
For this look, the actor pairs a crisp white shirt with a grey-green plaid waistcoat and high-waisted wide-leg trousers. Rolled sleeves, black leather shoes, and minimal styling keep the look polished yet effortless.
’90s staples
Ishaan taps into a retro-casual winter formula with a deep burgundy leather jacket layered over a plain white tank and light-wash straight-leg jeans. He completes the look with a studded black belt, dark-tinted glasses, and minimal jewellery.