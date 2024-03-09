“Women don’t need to be empowered, they embody power” Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati

Born and raised in Los Angeles (USA), where opportunities and privileges were aplenty, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati decided to pursue her spiritual calling after that one visit to India in 1996. Now based in Rishikesh (Uttarakhand), this psychology graduate-turned-spiritual leader inspires several youngsters to lean into their inner strength and chase their dreams—in a saffron saree and a matching floppy hat, no less! Reflecting on her decision to relocate to India, Sadhvi attributes her ability to follow her intuition and inner calling to her upbringing in a culture that values individual freedom and self-expression.

"I was in the middle of pursuing a PhD in psychology when I came to India as a 25-year-old backpacker. While I had no intention to stay, an unexpected, surprising spiritual awakening got me to stay," says Saraswati, who is a social media sensation for youngsters seeking spiritual guidance across the world. "I had this extraordinary experience of oneness with the divine, of the awakening, of transformation," she shares, highlighting the unexpected nature of her spiritual journey.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

She has also embraced the new-age ways of communicating with Gen Z and loves sharing adorable animal videos on her Instagram feed. In one of her books, Hollywood to the Himalayas, she talks about transformation and healing, decoding her experiences and moving to India.

Reflecting on her decision to relocate to India, Sadhvi attributes her ability to follow her intuition and inner calling to her upbringing in a culture that values individual freedom and self-expression. She shares, "I think one of the real challenges people face, especially women, is really having to follow their own inner calling rather than wasting their life worrying 'ki samne wale kya kahenge' (what will people say)." Her words underscore the importance of embracing authenticity and trusting one's inner guidance.

As an American-born woman embracing spirituality in India, she is no stranger to the many qualms of society. "Even my parents were sceptical of my decision, but the more they visited me, the more they understood the culture and became supportive of my decision," explains Saraswati. Asked if she has any advice for young women who are struggling to choose and follow their dreams, Saraswati talks about rejecting the notion that women need to be empowered. "Women don’t need to be empowered since they embody power. What we need is encouragement, acceptance, and enthusiasm in the community to create a space where women can embody their divine power to honour and celebrate their gifts and aspirations, whether it is to create, make music, work in science, or pursue spiritual leadership."

“In Hindi, words like "Prakriti" for nature and "Srishti" for creation are feminine, highlighting the feminine essence of creation and its power, known as "Shakti." Recognising this, we refer to Earth as "Mata" or mother, emphasizing our connection to nature,” highlights Saraswati, for whom inclusivity doesn’t just limit to human beings but also the surrounding nature, embodying the teaching that the world is one family.