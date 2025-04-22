World Earth Day 2025: New-age fashion brands bid to save the planet

The fashion industry is responsible for approximately 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, along with high water usage for dyeing clothes and chemicals which are hazardous to the ecosystem. As we celebrate World Earth Day today, the need of the hour is to bring about a change in the way we produce our clothes. Here’s a look at some eco-concious fashion brands doing their bit. A fashionable bid to save the Earth.

With a background in environmental studies, designer Drishti Modi of Lafaani wants to champion the cause of slow fashion with her label. “When I worked with cotton farmers in Andra Pradesh for a project, I learnt that kala cotton, kandu cotton, akhola and punduru are cotton varieties with the least environmental damage as they use less water for irrigation,” she explains, adding that they send a repair kit with each of their clothing packages.

Growing up in an Indian household, sustainability is woven into the routines of many families and is at the heart of Zhaviah Studio, which has one simple intention: reduce waste and transform it into thoughtful capsule collections. “With the fashion industry being one of the most polluting, we didn’t want to add to the problem. If we can help reduce a small percentage of waste and empower our artisanal communities, we’re on the right path,” says founder Kartik Zhaviah Dada, adding, “Our pieces mirror the complexities of modern India. Our fabrics are handmade so they don’t use any electricity during its production. We use natural dyes over synthetic alternatives.” The brand’s latest collection was made from deadstock fabric.

Another way of contributing to the environment’s well being is to opt for natural fibres, which play a big part in designer Oshin Sarin’s work. She uses rejected second-hand fabric or dead stock denims from textile mills that have weaving and dyeing imperfection to make her clothes. “We practice ethical production and focus on natural and reclaimed materials. We also select natural fibres ethically produced by small, handloom operations. In this way, we aim to lessen the demand for new and synthetic fabrics, while trying to reduce the staggering 2,00,000 tonnes of daily global textile waste,” she shares.

Giving a garment a new purpose can also be a creative way to help the planet, and RETAG resells pre-loved luxury handbags and accessories. This gives the items a second home, preventing them from ending up in landfills. “Our business model is rooted in the principles of slow fashion and encouraging customers to invest in timeless pieces that transcend seasonal trends. We minimise waste, reduce the demand for new resources, and support a circular and sustainable fashion economy,” says founder Namisha Gupta.

But more than the brands it is our collective responsibility to be mindful of our planet and try to reduce, reuse and recycle.