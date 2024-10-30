I would light diyas with my father on Diwali: Papon

For singer-composer Papon, Diwali has always been steeped in tradition. "From childhood, I have celebrated with friends and family. Till date, I make it a point to meet everyone to celebrate the festival. [We had] lots of diyas to light up the whole house and our entire compound back in Guwahati (his hometown in Assam)," he recalls. For Papon Diwali is all about celebrating with the family

The singer, who is gearing up to release new music soon, tells us about a special tradition with his father. "Back in Assam, you decorate every corner of the entire compound you live in," he shares, adding that the process of lighting each individual diya was one of dedication.

"My father and I kept earthen lamps, which were placed on banana tree leaves. It's done very beautifully in Assam... I used to stay up with him till very late in the night," the singer says fondly. He also shares a unique aspect of the celebrations from back home. "We use local fireworks, made in a place called Barpeta. They are very unique and are made of clay, etc," he shares.

Ask Papon what Diwali means for him and he replies, "I think spreading positivity and happiness however you can is the best message to take away from this festival."