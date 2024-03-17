Iftar: A moment of blessing and bonding

As it’s said, fasting during Ramazan makes rozedaars become more aware of their actions and its consequences. Fasting also helps to develop self-discipline, patience, and empathy, as devotees experience hunger and thirst and gain a deeper understanding of the struggles faced by those who are less fortunate. Iftar a moment of blessing(picture for representational purpose)

We look at the aspects of iftar meets and functions held during the holy month in the state capital.

Mamla sawab ka hai

“Mainly due to health constraints not all can fast, so orgnaising iftar meets for others is the best way to earn blessings. Holding iftar events on a large scale is gaining momentum in Lucknow too but organising it for near and dear ones has been a common practice since days of yore. Also, there are many who regularly send a variety of food items for iftari purpose at orphanage and mosques where there are a plentiful rozedaars (people who fast) who usually break the fast with what is provided,” says Meraj Haider social activist and entrepreneur.

Naureen Zehra, a law student shares, “I fast throughout the month, so I keep on getting invitations for iftar meets. Also, there are many of my close relatives who offer ke hum kuch bana ke bhej de...tum usse roza-iftar karna, it’s a matter of sawab (blessings) you see.”

Bonding over iftar meal

Iftar not only strengthens bonds with our family but with the community, educator Shahina Khatoon, says, “Providing for or feeding each other during Ramzan we earn uncountable blessings. This also increases empathy and solidarity within the community. Breaking fast together strengthens bonds for life.”

Iftar is the time when people from all walks of life come together to celebrate this festival throughout the month.

Advocate and social worker, Anas Ahmad, adds, “To commemorate it in a true sense, every year I along with many volunteers, arrange an iftar for many rozedaar. As it’s open to everyone irrespective of their work profile, social quo, caste, creed and religion. People from other communities have taken an equal part in celebrations for years now.”

Just a reason to smile

In today’s life we hardly get time to be with our families or friends. It’s the holy month of Ramzan that brings us all together not just as a family but as neighbourhood. Events like Iftar get-togethers or Roza Kushai holds a special place. Where the former is breaking the fast together with the family, friends who are invited over, whereas the latter is celebrated when children in the house fast for the first time,” asserts Gulista Fatima who along with her businessman husband Shakeel Ahmad, recently organised an iftar meet.

Cleric-speak

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, executive member of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board, explains: Iftar the meal taken to break the fast at sunset is a significant event that is often shared with family and friends. It is an opportunity to come together, strengthen relationships with relatives, community and show gratitude for the blessings.

As per our Prophet ‘Whoever feeds a person breaking his fast will earn the same reward as him, without anything being lessened from the reward of the fasting person.’