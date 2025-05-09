Old Beer Biceps clip of Swami Yogeshwarananda Giri predicting May 2025 'war' goes viral as India-Pak conflict escalates

On the wee hours of May 7, India successfully launched Operation Sindoor, targeting 9 terror camps across Pakistan. This was in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in Kashmir's Baisaran Valley, which claimed 26 innocent, civilian lives — Lashkar-e-Taiba's offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF) is believed to be responsible for it. Swami Yo's TRS podcast clip with Ranveer Allahbadia, predicting war-like situations in May 2025, goes viral amid escalating India-Pak tensions(Photos: Instagram)

Pakistan had vowed to hit back and it did try, within 24 hours. It began with them attempting to attack Amritsar with missiles on May 7, which was prevented by India’s S-400 and Akash air defence missiles. On the evening of May 8 as well, Pakistan launched drones and artillery fire, across India's western border, all of which was intercepted by our defence systems. Jammu took the hit particularly bad, as Pakistan focused much of its attempts there. Also hit in varying degrees were Kupwara, Rajouri and Baramulla in J&K, Pathankot in Punjab and Jaisalmer and Ganganagar in Rajasthan. Bordering cities were doused in a coordinated blackout as our defences effectively battled the looming threat.

Moving forward, whether the situation will escalate or collapse, only time will tell. But what seems to have really caught the attention of the internet, as they scour forums for trustworthy information, is a nearly 11-month old resurfaced clip. An excerpt from Ranveer Allahbadia's TRS podcast, the clip in question, features Swami Yogeshwarananda Giri, or just Swami Yo, literally predicting 'war' in the month of May 2025. The prediction came in response to a direct question posed by Ranveer, about the possibility of the world witnessing another war in recent times. Swami Yo said, "Grahon ka ek samikaran aa raha hai, 30 May ko, astrologically. Yeh jo 6 grah aapas mein position bana rahe hain, yeh woh position bana rahe hain, jo purva mein, Mahabharat ke samay, ya bade yudh ke samay grah banate hain. Yeh mathematical hai, kisi ke dwara bol dena matra se nahi hota hai, uski formulas hain, you can do it yourself. Toh woh samikaran ban raha hai, aur us samikaran mein at least main yeh keh sakta hoon, ki bharat ke liye swarnam kaal hai. Bharat bilkul peak pe hai".

In his prediction, Swami Yo explained how the placement of the planets by the end of the month of May this year is the same as when the Mahabharat and other great wars took place in the past. He even asserted how this prediction is not baseless, but has been made on the basis of mathematical formulas, which can be implemented by anyone to cross-check.

Even if you aren't one to believe in the movement of the stars and the planets, the current situation and the prediction for it made months back, is bound to give you goosebumps.