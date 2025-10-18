Indian gaming stars chase international glory with Esports Awards 2025 nominations

Three of India’s biggest gaming names—Animesh Agarwal, Raj Varma, and Payal Dhare—have reacted with pride and gratitude after being nominated at the Esports Awards 2025, which will take place in Las Vegas on November 19. Indian gamers Animesh Agarwal, Payal Dhare and Raj Varma have been nominated at the upcoming ESports Awards 2025

Often described as the Oscars of gaming, the Esports Awards celebrate excellence across the global esports and gaming ecosystem. For India, this year’s nominations highlight how the country’s presence in competitive gaming continues to grow stronger each year.

Animesh Agarwal, also known as 8Bit Thug, has been nominated for his contribution to India’s esports landscape and his efforts in blending gaming, entertainment, and brand partnerships. Reacting to the recognition, he said, “It’s an incredible honour to be recognised once again on one of the most prestigious stages in global esports. Being nominated is a defining moment not just for us but for the entire Indian gaming community that continues to dream bigger every year.”