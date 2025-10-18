Indian gaming stars chase international glory with Esports Awards 2025 nominations

Three of India’s biggest gaming names—Animesh Agarwal, Raj Varma, and Payal Dhare—have reacted with pride and gratitude after being nominated at the Esports Awards 2025, which will take place in Las Vegas on November 19.
Often described as the Oscars of gaming, the Esports Awards celebrate excellence across the global esports and gaming ecosystem. For India, this year’s nominations highlight how the country’s presence in competitive gaming continues to grow stronger each year.
Animesh Agarwal, also known as 8Bit Thug, has been nominated for his contribution to India’s esports landscape and his efforts in blending gaming, entertainment, and brand partnerships. Reacting to the recognition, he said, “It’s an incredible honour to be recognised once again on one of the most prestigious stages in global esports. Being nominated is a defining moment not just for us but for the entire Indian gaming community that continues to dream bigger every year.”
Raj Varma, better known as Snax, finds himself in the running for Esports Content Creator of the Year. The former esports athlete, who now entertains through his YouTube and Instagram channels, called the nomination a major personal and professional milestone. “Being nominated at the Esports Awards 2025 feels like a milestone in a journey years in the making,” he said, adding that the recognition validates years of effort spent refining his craft and connecting with audiences.
Meanwhile, Payal Dhare, popularly known as PayalGaming, has been nominated for Streamer of the Year. One of India’s leading female gaming creators, Payal said the recognition reinforces that Indian women in gaming can “compete and be celebrated at the highest levels.”
“It’s incredibly motivating to know that the content I create, the games I play, the stories I tell, and the communities I build are resonating with audiences worldwide,” she added.
The nominations come a year after Naman Mathur, popularly known as Mortal, became the first Indian creator to win an award at the Esports Awards. As India’s top creators gear up for this year’s ceremony, the reactions reflect not just personal pride but also a shared belief that Indian gaming is finally taking its rightful place on the world stage.