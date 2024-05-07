Indian Premier League | Lucknow season wrap for LSG: Ki dil abhi bhara nahin...

With the Sunday (May 5) match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders a done and dusted affair, curtains have fallen on home turf ties, even as the Indian Premier League inches towards its final phase. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul leading his team for the final lap on Sunday (Sudhanshu Pandey/HT)

With the LSG team doing the final lap after the crushing defeat at the hands of KKR, captain KL Rahul and his men thanked supporters. With folded hands and claps, the captain and the team went around the ground to loud cheers from cricket fans.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Light and sound show at Ekana stadium(Instagram/LSG)

Holding posters and banners like ‘LSG Brigade reporting for one last time sir’ and ‘Ki dil abhi bhara nahin’, they bid farewell to their home team with wishes to do well in the tournament.

“This season is over in the city, but we will keep cheering for LSG in the remaining matches. The tournament is still open and hope apni team reaches the final and lifts the trophy, but they really need to play very well now,” says LSG Brigade member community manager Sunderam Singh Chandel.

Catchy slogans

The goodbye message by LSG Brigade (Instagram/LSG.Brigade)

The LSG management’s effort to showcase the ethos of Lucknow, was reflected in the posters, solgans and banners. After ‘Gazab Andaaz’ and ‘Adab Se Harayengey’ the team and brigade members coined interesting slogans this season, which became talking points. ‘Dhoni desh ki shaan hai par LSG humari jaan hai’, ‘Hum chahte hain ki Dhoni last ball pe six mare. Par tab, jab jeetne ke liye 12 run ho’, ‘Rohit Sharma desh ke kaptaan hai, par LSG hamara samman hai’.

The opposite team supporters too were quick to reply. A KKR supporter was seen holding a poster: Adab se nahi Gambhir-ta se harayengey.

Moments

Ravi Bishnoi pulled off a stunning caught and bowled, to send Kane Williamson back in the dugout(Deepak Gupta/HT)

The season had several memorable moments including Mayank Yadav’s express deliveries, KL Rahul’s 82 and 76- run innings, Yash Thakur’s 5-wicket haul, MS Dhoni’s fireworks and deafening cheers of support, Rahul’s birthday, quickfire (62 runs) by Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi’s spin. Strong batting displays by KKR, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals players resulted in LSG losing matches on home ground.