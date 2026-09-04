Is your pre-teen addicted to screens? Mental health experts highlight red flags and how to deal with it

The growing concern over children’s screen and social media use is now translating into action, with governments and tech companies being pushed to put limits on how young users engage with these platforms. In March, WhatsApp launched a new set of parent-supervised accounts for users under the age of 13. In a historic $18 billion settlement that Meta reached with 48 US states in August, it agreed to strengthen its age estimates to keep kids under 13 off Facebook and Instagram, and teens in age-appropriate accounts, enact a hard limit of two hours a day for users under 18, block kids from the apps from midnight to 6 a.m., and hide "like" counts, among other changes. As part of a latest move, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has temporarily banned students through eighth grade from using generative AI tools during the upcoming academic year, alongside a new screen time policy. In France, President Emmanuel Macron told a group of high school students that phones and social networks were "not good" for them, urging kids to spend less time in front of screens, as the country's ban on cell phones in high schools came into force. Parents should be able to know the signs of screen addiction. (Magnific)

India's Economic Survey 2025–26 also flagged the rapid rise of digital screen addiction, especially through short-form videos, generative AI chatbots, and gaming streams, among children and adolescents, as a threat to human capital formation, mental well-being, and future productivity. But what happens when the child is already hooked, and the screen has become their entertainment, social life, distraction and comfort zone?

Impact of screen addiction Mental health experts warn against neurodevelopmental impact.

"Pre-teen brains are still wiring their reward and impulse-control circuits. Short-form video and gamified apps deliver rapid, unpredictable dopamine hits, similar to variable reward systems in gambling. Continuous exposure to such content for hours can blunt the brain's response to slower, real-world rewards like reading or conversation, since they feel these are comparatively dull. Over time, this can also affect attention span," says Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatry, Aakash Healthcare.

Adds psychiatrist Dr Samir Parikh of Fortis Healthcare and Adayu Mindfulness, "If going to a digital platform becomes a go-to the moment a young person is free, that's a concern. It can affect neurocognitive aspects like concentration, focus, and overall brain development, and increase the risk of exposure to harmful content. Addiction can impact social life and physical health."

What is defined as clinical screen addiction? According to Dr Shankar, screen addiction is compulsive and excessive usage of phones and screens that crowds out sleep, schoolwork, and relationships. She says, "A heavy user can still put the phone down for dinner, exams, or a friend's birthday. An addicted child can't. They will lie, sneak devices, or become distressed. The key question for parents is: 'Can your child stop when asked, or does stopping trigger a disproportionate reaction?'"

When is screen use a problem? There is no standalone clinical diagnosis of “screen addiction”. Problematic digital use is concerning when it disrupts daily functioning. WHO’s ICD-11 recognises gaming disorder when gaming becomes difficult to control, takes priority over other activities and continues despite harm.

What are the signs of screen addiction? Racing through meals or homework to get back to a device

Constantly checking the screen

Anxiety about when they can use it next

Losing interest in previously enjoyed activities

Hiding online activity

Struggling with boredom

Threats, aggression or property damage when access is restricted

Unable to calm down without the device “If removing a device repeatedly causes major disruption and the child has difficulty functioning without it, professional assessment may be needed,” says psychiatrist Dr Rahul Chandhok, Artemis Hospitals