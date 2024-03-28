Jaipur's fire momos go viral as netizens share fun reactions

Momos are one of the most go-to street foods, with folks steaming, frying and sautéing the most interesting styles and flavours (yes, you even have a momo burger!) And now the momo craze for seems to have passed the trial by fire, quite literally! A street vendor in Jaipur has lent creativity to the dish by coming up with ‘fire momos’. Instagram user @eatthisagra shared a video of it online and his video has touched 64.8K likes and counting! Fire-y! These innovative momos by a vendor in Jaipur, captured by Instagram user @eatthisagra are going viral (Instagram)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Hot, hot, hot

Playful meets culinary creativity here as the video recounts step-by-step how momos go aflame.

The video shared by @eatthisagra starts with the vendor frying the momos first (Instagram)

It starts with vendor heating oil in his large pan, popping the momos into them and frying them well.

He then adds some vinegar and oil to the pan which ships up the flames(Instagram)



He then adds sliced cabbage and schezwan chutney on top of the golden-fried momos and then adds vinegar and oil to the pan, whipping up the flames.





Voila, the flavoursome moms are ready!(Instagram)

He finally gives it a good stir and serves the fiery dish on a plate. Some users called it "amazing" and "mast" while others asked for the vendor's location and another pipped: “Heart attack free mai dega refined ke saath.”