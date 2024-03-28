Jaipur's fire momos go viral as netizens share fun reactions
The zany cooking by a street-food vendor is scorching things up online, for sure!
Momos are one of the most go-to street foods, with folks steaming, frying and sautéing the most interesting styles and flavours (yes, you even have a momo burger!) And now the momo craze for seems to have passed the trial by fire, quite literally! A street vendor in Jaipur has lent creativity to the dish by coming up with ‘fire momos’. Instagram user @eatthisagra shared a video of it online and his video has touched 64.8K likes and counting!
Hot, hot, hot
Playful meets culinary creativity here as the video recounts step-by-step how momos go aflame.
It starts with vendor heating oil in his large pan, popping the momos into them and frying them well.
He then adds sliced cabbage and schezwan chutney on top of the golden-fried momos and then adds vinegar and oil to the pan, whipping up the flames.
He finally gives it a good stir and serves the fiery dish on a plate. Some users called it "amazing" and "mast" while others asked for the vendor's location and another pipped: “Heart attack free mai dega refined ke saath.”