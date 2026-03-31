For cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, success today is no longer defined by runs or trophies, but by the peace that comes from giving her all. The shift in perspective comes months after India’s historic ICC Women’s ODI World Cup win last November, a moment that changed life for the 25-year-old cricketer in more ways than one. Jemimah Rodrigues: Challenges push me out of my comfort zone

“When I was starting, I used to think success is all about scoring runs and getting trophies. But with time, I’ve understood that success is realising you did whatever it took, irrespective of the results,” she shares. "I understood that success is coming back home, and accepting you did your best, irrespective of the outcome. And that gives me the peace to sleep like a baby at night. I think that’s the biggest success for me,” Jeminah explains.

The middle-order batter, who recently joined promotional activities for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, adds that her idea of success has evolved through challenges and self-reflection over the years. “I think I am someone who thrives under challenges because they push you out of your comfort zone. It gets you to a place where you’ve got to push yourself to get past that level," shares Jemimah.

Elaborating, “I think once you do that, you just get an upgrade. That’s how I see challenges, and I think that just gets the best out of me.” Jemimah has previously opened up about her struggles with severe anxiety. Now, she says she has learned to handle pressure better. “There’ll be a lot of people who will try to fit you in their box, but I think just being who you are is the biggest superpower you can have,” she says, adding: "It only helps you handle situations better," and that the clarity also redefined her idea of success, moving beyond external validation.

Off the field, she focuses on maintaining balance amid the demands of international cricket. “Taking a break is important for me. I love playing the guitar. I go for a long drive with good music. It’s essential to take a breather and pause,” she says. She elaborates: “If you can carry that with confidence, that’s the best feeling in the world. I just encourage every single person to preserve your individuality. God made you the way you are on purpose, and there’s no one like you, so go out there and be your true self. For me, being authentic is what has kept me going.”

Amid a packed schedule, Jemimah, recently associated with the theatrical release of Super Mario, a game she grew up playing with her brothers, calls it a special feeling being associated with the film. Sharing the fun memory related to her childhood, she says, “Growing up I used to play games with my brothers, it was always fun. I was very competitive. Mario is my favourite character, seeing there’s so much to learn from him. He’s always determined, he loves challenges and he’s full of energy. It’s like me in a fictional world."