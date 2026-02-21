India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur’s side eye historic series win in Adelaide decider
IND W vs AUS W 3rd T20I LIVE Score: India Women will be looking to grab their first bilateral series win in Australia, something which they have never achieved. Follow live score and latest updates of IND W vs AUS W.
IND W vs AUS W 3rd T20I LIVE Score: With the series tied at 1-1, India take on Australia in the third and final women's T20I in Adelaide on Saturday. The visitors will need their batters to perform collectively against Aussie bowlers, who have been in good form lately. Also, India Women have never registered a bilateral series win in Australia across all formats. In the second T20I, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma got good starts, but failed to capitalise as India failed to chase down a target of 164 runs. The Aussie trio of Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Molineux got rid of five Indian batters for only seven runs as the visitors failed to get any kind of control in the run chase. The spotlight will also be on Indian pacers. Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Goud and Amanjot Kaur need to find the perfect lines, especially against Australia's dominant batters. For the Aussies, the focus will be on Georgia Voll, who has taken over the opening role from now-retired Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy....Read More
Squads:
India - Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Bharti Fulmali, Kranti Gaud, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gunalan Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma
Australia - Sophie Molineux (c), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham
IND W vs AUS W 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Mooney becomes Australia's leading run-scorer
IND W vs AUS W 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Mooney has overtaken former captain Lanning to become Australia's leading run-scorer for her country in T20Is. Lanning has 3432 runs in 114 matches and 108 innings at an average of 41.85. She has also smacked two tons and 27 half-centuries.
IND W vs AUS W 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Series tied at 1-1
IND W vs AUS W 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Rain played a key role in the first T20I as India won by 21 runs via DLS. Meanwhile, the Aussies bounced back in the second fixture, winning by 19 runs.
IND W vs AUS W 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Hello and welcome everyone!
IND W vs AUS W 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today's third T20I between India and Australia in Adelaide. The series is tied at 1-1 and winner today will clinch the series.