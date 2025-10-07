Jubin Nautiyal on 11-day day trek to Kailash Mansarovar: ‘Peaceful, grounding, and deeply spiritual’

The 36-year-old singer, who has been the voice behind several film and non-film hits, described the pilgrimage as a sacred privilege. “Visiting Kailash is not just a trip — it’s a blessing. Not everyone gets this opportunity,” he said.

Popular singer-songwriter Jubin Nautiyal traded concert stages for mountain trails this Navratri , embarking on, a deeply spiritual journey to Kailash Mansarovar, an experience he calls one of the most transformative of his life.

Setting out from his hometown of Dehradun, Jubin’s route took him through Lucknow, Nepalgunj, Simikot, Hilsa, and Purang, before finally reaching the revered Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar. The 11-day-long long trek, unpredictable weather, and rugged terrain tested him physically, but Jubin claims his devotion carried him through.

From serene mountain passes to the still waters of Mansarovar, the singer shared moments from his expedition that reflected both awe and surrender. “Being in the presence of Kailash fills you with humility and strength. It’s a feeling beyond words — peaceful, grounding, and deeply spiritual,” he reflected.

For Jubin, the trek was more than a spiritual escape — it was a reminder of life’s greater purpose. “Kailash is a calling… to celebrate life unattached, and witness the eternal play of the universe. When you let go of control and simply flow with the energy around you, you begin to see how everything is connected — every joy, every challenge, every silence. Kailash teaches you in surrendering to the divine rhythm of life,” he said.

Over the years, Jubin has often channelled his faith through his music — from devotional renditions to soulful ballads that echo themes of devotion and introspection. His latest journey, however, seems to have deepened that connection, blending his spiritual seeking with the serenity of the Himalayas — a place where, as he describes it, music meets meditation.