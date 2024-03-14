Kate-spiracy! Social media is on fire over Kate Middleton
As the world erupts in a frenzy of conspiracy theories, we ask the question on everyone's minds - Where is Kate?
Where is Kate? This could go down as the single most powerful sentence of 2024 as the queen-in-waiting of the British monarchy is nowhere to be seen for the last 80 days. The Princess of Wales, made her last public appearance on Christmas morning as she walked with members of the Royal Family to church. On January 17, Kensington Palace announced that Catherine had underwent a planned abdominal surgery and would resume official duties after Easter. Two months on, the world has drawn a blank on Kate, as she’s popularly known. A photo from an SUV, followed by an official touched-up photo with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (sans her wedding ring), that she admitted to photoshopping, hasn’t satisfied her well-wishers. Talk show host Piers Morgan urged Kensington Palace to “release the original photograph”.
As the conspiracy theories start exploding, people take to social media to ask questions, vent emotions:
In 2019, media organisations reported Prince William and Rose Hanbury (Marchioness of Cholmondeley) were having an affair.
Amid questions about Kate’s whereabouts, her name has cropped up again. Others fear something more sinister is at play over the world's most famous royal figures.
Is this her?
Social media users questioned the authenticity of pictures that show Kate out and about with mum Carole Middleton and (right) husband Prince William