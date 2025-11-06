A night of celebration and glamour: King’s birthday party at the British High Commissioner’s residence

The sprawling lawns of the British High Commissioner’s residence in New Delhi were transformed into a vibrant scene of music, conversation, and celebration on October 31st, as Lindy Cameron hosted the annual King’s Birthday Party. The evening stood as a brilliant reflection of the enduring friendship between the UK and India. The King's Birthday Party was held at the British High Commissioner’s residence, and Dr S. Jaishankar graced the event as Chief Guest. High Commissioner Lindy Cameron immediately charmed the guests, beginning her welcome in Hindi: "Namaste doston, mera naam Lindy Cameron hai.” She highlighted the flourishing bilateral relationship, affirming the truth of His Majesty’s words from earlier this year: “Our ties will continue to flourish.” Cameron underscored major recent milestones, including the signing of a landmark Free Trade Agreement, the 2035 Vision for climate and clean energy, and reciprocal visits by Prime Ministers Starmer and Narendra Modi.



ONO Keiichi, the ambassador of Japan to India, with Shombi Sharp, the UN resident coordinator for India

he event was graced by Dr. S. Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs, as the Chief Guest. In his address, he noted the evolution of the relationship “from a complicated historical association to a dynamic and forward-looking partnership.” Dr. Jaishankar lauded the past year as “truly an exceptional year for our modern relationship,” wishing for the continued flourishing of the India-UK friendship. The diverse guest list brought together leading figures—from ONO Keiichi, the ambassador of Japan, to actor Gul Panag—drawing diplomats, business leaders, and cultural icons for an evening of partnership and camaraderie.

Dr Anupam Sibal with his son Devaang Sibal

Embodying the Indo-British fusion of the night, High Commissioner Cameron made a stunning appearance in a gold Raw Mango saree paired with a jacket. She revealed this was her first time wearing a saree, a look inspired by Mrs. Kyoko Jaishankar. “I love this gold silk fabric, and I thought I’d try this sort of trendy look with a jacket—it feels like a good High Commissioner look,” she shared. The festivities offered a curated culinary journey with British cheeses and wines alongside Indo-British dishes like biryanis and kebabs. The entertainment further mirrored this blend, with a seamless musical transition from a live orchestra to a DJ set that mixed British hits like Jamelia’s ‘Superstar’ with Punjabi classics like ‘Kangna Tera Ni’ by Dr. Zeus.

Nick Booker (@indogenius) was also spotted enjoying the birthday gala