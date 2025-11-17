Did KL Rahul take an indirect dig at LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka? Netizens say ‘Owners need return on investment’

Social media was convinced that Indian cricketer KL Rahul was taking indirect shots at Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka in his latest interview, with several netizens convinced that his remarks on IPL pressure were pointed at his former franchise. Rahul captained LSG from 2022 to 2024, a tenure that often placed him at the centre of intense scrutiny. KL Rahul, in his recent interview spoke about the pressures of being a captain of an IPL franchise Speaking to Jatin Sapru for Humans of Bombay, the India and Delhi Capitals batter explained why an IPL season leaves him more exhausted than the international calendar. “At the end of IPL, I am more mentally and physically drained than after playing 10 months of international cricket,” he said.

Rahul, who has represented five IPL teams and led two, noted that captains are often required to justify their decisions to people unfamiliar with the sport’s nuances. “What I found hard as a captain in the IPL was the number of meetings that you needed to do, the number of reviews that you needed to do, and the number of things that you needed to explain at the ownership level. All of that is really like energy draining,” he said.

He added that the questioning can become relentless. “There are so many things. Coaches, captains, you’re just constantly being asked a lot of questions, and after a point, it almost feels like you’re being questioned as to why did you made this change. Why did Jatin play in the XI? Why is it that the opposition got 200 and we couldn’t even get 120? Why are their bowlers getting more spin?”

Rahul pointed out that this is a stark contrast to the environment in the national team setup. “I mean, these are questions that we never get asked through the year, right? Because the coaches who are there know what’s going on. You’re only answerable to the coach and the selectors who’ve all played cricket and understand the nuances of cricket and sport.”

He concluded by emphasising that cricket offers no guarantees. “No matter what you do and how many boxes you tick, there’s nothing in sport that guarantees victory. So that’s the hard part to explain to people who come from a non-sporting background.”

Some praised the batter for openly discussing the mental strain captains face in the league, while others questioned whether franchise expectations had become unreasonable. But some also defended Sanjiv and argued that the owner had every right to ask questions, since he was investing in the franchise.