Glenn Maxwell's exit from IPL 2026 triggers online frenzy; fans say ‘better to be safe than sorry’

Social media erupted within minutes of cricketer Glenn Maxwell announcing that he will not be part of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). The news triggered a wave of emotional responses online — from disappointment and shock to a flurry of sarcastic jabs about the 37-year-old's recent form. Glenn Maxwell played for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

The announcement came on Tuesday through a statement shared on Glenn’s official social media page, where the Australian all-rounder confirmed that he has opted out of this year’s IPL player auction. It marks the first time since 2019 that he will be absent from the tournament.

“After many unforgettable seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It’s a big call, and one I make with a lot of gratitude for everything this league has given me,” he wrote, acknowledging the role the league has played in shaping both his cricket and his personal journey.

He added, “The IPL has helped shape me as a cricketer and as a person. I’ve been lucky to play with world-class teammates, represent incredible franchises, and perform in front of fans whose passion is unmatched. The memories, the challenges, and the energy of India will stay with me forever. Thank you for all your support over the years, hopefully see you soon. Cheers Maxi.” Speculation about his absence had already begun circulating when his name was missing from the 13-page registration list containing 1,355 players for the upcoming mini-auction, which is likely to take place in mid-December in Abu Dhabi.

After his announcement, fans began debating the decision across platforms, while many questioned whether the move was expected after his underwhelming outing last season.