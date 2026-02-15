India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup| Here's how Pune restaurants are celebrating the cricket event of the year

The craze of cricket in India is unmatchable, and when it comes to the clashes between India and their archrivals Pakistan, the day is nothing short of a tense festival. The celebrations don’t just limit to the cricketing field or to the TV screens, but also to restaurants and cafes that benefit from the cricket fandom in the country. As India takes on Pakistan today in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Pune is set to offer the best seats to the spectacle with some lucrative offers at its restaurants, bars and cafes. India faces Pakistan in T20 World Cup today

For URBO kitchen and bar in Baner, the day is quite a busy one as the venue remains jam-packed on such special match days. To serve to the crowd, the restaurant will be offering a special curated cocktail menu. “We have three special cocktails for the day, one is whiskey based, one vodka-based and another with gin. It’s going to be quite a busy day and the entire food and drinks menu will be available for the customers to choose from. We have indoor and outdoor options for the screening with live commentary on so that the customers can cheer for our men in blue,” informs manager Rahul Dev.

At Knock Out Sports Bar & Kitchen in Baner, there is an offer of 1+1 on all drinks through the match. “We have a multi-cuisine restaurant so the fans will have a diverse food menu to choose from, ranging from Indian, continental, Japanese, Asian, among others. We also have 11 screens spread throughout the venue and arcade games too for the customers to entertain themselves,” reveals Avinash Singh, general manager, adding that since the match is on the next day of Valentine’s Day, they also have some valentine’s decoration on.

The day is a big celebration for The Studs Sports Bar in Baner who are kicking it off with a 25% off on the total bill for all customers. “The entire space will be decorated with Indian flags to get in the team spirit and to celebrate our cricketers. Our kebabs are the bestsellers and they fly off the roof on such days,” reveals Surya Prakash Singh, general manager.

It’s not just the restaurants but also the fans who are revelling in the excitement. For 28-year-old Kashish Malhotra, a product manager in a finance company, “India vs Pakistan is not just a match but an emotion, and the emotion is felt the best with your gang. So, I will be heading to a pub to cheer for our team with my friends, and it’s going to be a mad night of celebration, with us toasting to every big moment.”