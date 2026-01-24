Linkin Park's India debut rocks with hits like Numb and In The End, and vocalist Emily Armstrong's cricket jersey: Watch
Linkin Park debuted in India with a two-hour Bengaluru show for 40,000 fans, blending classics with latest tracks, ahead of their second gig in Mumbai on Sunday
Iconic band Linkin Park completed their first-ever headline concert in India on Friday, performing a two-hour set to nearly 40,000 fans in Bengaluru. The show marked the band’s return to the country ahead of a significantly larger appearance in Mumbai later this week.
The concert opened with fan favourite Somewhere I Belong, with the band delivering a setlist that blended legacy hits with newer material from their latest album, From Zero. Several songs from the album featured during the night, including Heavy Is The Crown, but, the strongest audience response came during performances of the band's iconic tracks Numb and In The End, both of which prompted mass singalongs across the venue.
A notable moment during the show came when a fan passed an Assamese gamusa onto the stage. Emily, later wore it on her head while performing Faint, before returning it to the crowd. She was also seen wearing an Indian cricket team jersey through much of the set, gestures that drew loud cheers and quickly circulated on social media.
Bengaluru’s crowd response drew a direct reaction from Mike Shinoda, who addressed fans during the performance, saying, “We’ve waited so long to come to India, Lollapalooza India now has a lot to live up to because Bengaluru, you raised the bar to new heights.”
Following the show, Linkin Park will travel to Mumbai, where they are set to headline Lollapalooza India 2026 on Sunday, in what is expected to be one of their largest performances in the country to date.