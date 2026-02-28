Manj Musik of RDB meets with an accident, hospitalised in London

Manjeet Singh Ral, known by his stage name Manj Musik, the British-Indian icon and former lead vocalist of the legendary group RDB, has reportedly been hospitalised in London. The artist was slated for a high-octane performance at the Zee Cine Awards 2026 in Mumbai tomorrow. However, the accident will now force an immediate cancellation of his travel plans to India. Details regarding the extent of the singer’s injuries are yet to be reported. Manj, who was behind the hit track Swag Mera Desi , was expected to be a highlight at the awards ceremony, bringing his signature blend of Bhangra and Urban Hip-Hop to the stage.

Born Manjeet Singh Ral in Bradford, Manj’s journey is inseparable from the history of RDB (Rhythm, Dhol, Bass). Alongside his brothers, Kuly (Kuldeep Ral) and Surj (Surjeet Singh), Manj redefined the sound of the diaspora in the early 2000s. They weren’t just making music, they were bridging the gap between the streets of the UK and the glitz of our very own Bollywood.

From their humble beginnings singing in local Gurudwaras to collaborating with global heavyweights such as Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, and Ludacris, the RDB sound became the gold standard for ‘Desi Cool’. However, the group faced its greatest tragedy in 2012 with the passing of the eldest brother, Kuly Ral. Following this loss, Manj eventually embarked on a solo career path in 2014, launching his own label, Muzik ONE Global, and continuing to churn out Bollywood chart-busters such as Whistle Baja and Laal Ghaghra.