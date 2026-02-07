Meet Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, who is making the internet say ‘I want to be the President’

Since December last year, Akshaye Khanna has been going viral on social media as the internet's newest obsession after the release of his film Dhurandhar . But this Republic Day during the parade, another internet sensation and real life hero came back into the focus. We are talking about Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, the 4 Para Special Forces officer who is serving as the Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to India’s President Droupadi Murmu. ADC’s serve as personal assistants to high-ranking officials. But it is Major Rishabh’s striking good looks, charm and old-school hero aesthetic which made him one of the most admired faces on the internet.

Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal first went viral on social media in 2021, as a Captain in the Jat Regiment, leading his unit to win the Best Marching Contingent Trophy at the Republic Day Parade. He left fans swooning later when he passed his handkerchief to the President during an emotional moment, and also when he held an umbrella over her head. This year, during the 2026 Republic Day Parade, Major Rishabh once again became the talk of the town when he was spotted with the President, leaving all in awe of his calm composure.

In the comment section of his viral videos and photos, several netizens showered love. One such comment read, “He is so Attractive! ❤️🔥 And Vardi adds more appeal 😍,” whereas another wrote, “I soo wanna be a president now 😍.” Agreeing, a netizen shared, “I want to be the president !,” whereas another comment read, “Why am I smiling for no reason? 😅.” Lauding the Major, a social media user also wrote, “His sincerity for the President shows on his face . She is blessed to have somebody taking care of her like a son.”

For the uninitiated, the Para Special Forces demand mental toughness and exceptional physical stamina. Major Rishabh earned his place in the formation after completing gruelling training, and carries the weight of the Balidan Badge which is the most coveted badge in the Indian army.