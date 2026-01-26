Neptune enters Aries: A 14-year forecast, as per your rising sign

The almost decade-and-a-half long cycle carried strong themes of things being unclear and looping for all the zodiacs, in a specific area of their lives. Moving forward, for the next 14 years, the focus shifts for each of the 12 astrological markers. Astrologer Amy Demure reads the stars for all, as per rising signs.

Neptune, after 14 long, illusive years in Pisces, has finally restarted its trot through the zodiacs from the top, and is entering Aries - and for the first time in our lives at that.

January 26th and January 27th marks a rather life changing turning point for 2026, in cosmic terms. And this applies to everybody.

Aries rising For Aries risings, a massive identity reset is underway. Years of self-doubt and second-guessing comes to an end. They step into a version of themselves that no longer seeks permission and moves with clarity, conviction and purpose. Their inner compass becomes sharper as does their willingness to listen to their intuition.

Taurus rising The shift arrives quietly but unmistakably for Taurus risings. Long-held emotional weight and unconscious patterns begin to dissolve and over time, they trust themselves more and release the need to hold everything together. Years of emotional burden begins to lighten as healing unfolds without force or explanation.

Gemini rising The fog lifts for Gemini risings as social world shifts quickly. Confusion around friendships, collaborations, and group dynamics clears and they see who is truly aligned and who was merely draining their time. New connections support their goals and future as their circle becomes smaller, stronger and more aligned.

Cancer rising Cancer risings will be looking at and experiencing success in a whole new way. Clarity replaces frustration and brings confidence with a sense of belonging. As self-worth naturally rises, others also take them seriously which reinforces their value in a public manner.

Leo rising For Leo risings, the disorientation around their choices and the ripple effect signals growth, not loss of momentum. Quiet clarity takes over as they trust their instincts, make decisions without seeking validation and move forward with confidence.

Virgo rising For a long time, relationships felt draining and unclear. Virgo risings questioned where they stood and overanalyzed interactions. As Neptune enters Aries, that confusion lifts. They stop guessing and filling gaps for others. What’s real becomes obvious and what isn’t fades away, allowing them to choose actually mutual connections.

Libra rising For Libra risings, relationships stop being confusing and instead sit in clarity. Years of reading between the lines and overextending patience come to an end and what follows is honesty, uncomfortable but relieving. Tolerating disrespect and confusion become a thing of the past as emotional fog and mixed signals dissolve and peace prevails.

Scorpio rising Scorpio risings' daily life shifts in meaningful ways. Autopilot routines and exhaustion give way to intention and balance. Confusion around work, health and responsibilities clears as they build a life that supports rather than depletes them. The magic is in the details for them.

Sagittarius rising Sagittarius risings embrace a powerful awakening around joy, creativity, love, and self-expression. Fear of rejection fades as blocked energy begins to flow. A reconnection with what genuinely makes life feel alive is coming for these rising signs.

Capricorn rising For Capricorn risings, their foundation is being rewritten. Old family patterns, emotional wounds and beliefs about stability exit as they begin building a life that feels safe and not just functional. Confusion around family, belonging and emotional security also bid a permanent goodbye.

Aquarius rising Aquarius risings' voice returns as confusion around communication, decisions, and self-expression clears. Overthinking fades, replaced by confident, authoritative speech. What they say now carries weight and opens doors, ending years of second-guessing and misunderstanding as they trust their mind again.