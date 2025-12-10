Over 50 artistes, including ‘Wah Taj’ prodigy Aditya Kalyanpur, to honour Zakir Hussain on first death anniversary

Among them is tabla exponent Aditya Kalyanpur, who first appeared with Zakir Hussain as an eight-year-old in the iconic Wah Taj advertisement — a moment that led to a lifelong association. Preparing to perform at the tribute, he admits the occasion still feels surreal. “To be honest, I’m not able to process that this is a death anniversary for our guru. But he always believed in celebrating life through music. For all of us — juniors, seniors, legends — it is a blessing to offer this small hajri in his memory,” he tells us.

More than 50 artistes from India and across the world are set to unite at Mumbai’s National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) for Maestro Forever , a two-day tribute commemorating the first death anniversary of tabla legend Zakir Hussain. To be held on December 14 and 15 , the homage will bring together an extraordinary line-up of musicians, including John McLaughlin, Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Louis Banks, Shankar Mahadevan, and more.

For Aditya, the scale and stature of artistes gathering at the NCPA speaks volumes about Hussain’s global impact. “He was a trailblazer. He inspired vocalists, instrumentalists, percussionists — across genres, nationalities, religions. With Pandit Ravi Shankar before him and then Zakir bhai’s generation, they opened the doors for all of us to travel the world and spread the message of music,” he says.

His own connection with the maestro, he says, went far beyond mentorship. “It was always like a father-son relationship. From him, I learned humility, modesty, kindness — how to love people across the world. Those are lessons for life,” he recalls.

”I’m playing with some of the greatest living legends. Every syllable of music will be in his honour. No musician can think of the tabla without thinking of Zakir ji. The instrument was an extension of him. Every note we play these two days will be a prayer,” he adds.

Maestro Forever will also see the presence of Zakir’s wife Antonia, daughters Anisa and Isabella, and his brothers, bringing together artistry and family in a collective tribute to the maestro.