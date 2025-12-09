Palaash Muchhal reportedly gearing up for ‘strict legal action’ against meme pages & online portals post wedding chatter

He went on to add, “While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time.”

Shortly after Smriti’s post, her ex-fiance Palaash released a statement of his own. He said, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It’s been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It’s the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand.”

Composer-director Palaash Muchhal and vice-captain of the Indian women's cricket team Smriti Mandhana were set to tie the knot on November 23 in Sangli, but the weekend unfolded rather differently. It began with reports of the wedding being postponed due to health issues in both families. Then came a flood of online theories, as multiple women shared alleged chat screenshots with Palaash — sparking rumours of a deeper personal rift. Days later, Smriti broke her silence, officially confirming what many had speculated: the wedding had been called off.

After the statement went viral, the internet responded in full force. One tweet, now widely shared, joked, “Palaash Muchhal is planning to send legal notices to 10,000 meme pages, 25,000 Twitter accounts, 5,000 Reddit users, and every news outlet he can spell. Man cheated and now thinks he can bully the entire internet into a character certificate.” The same user also quipped, “His whole Palaash Muchhal ‘legal notice’ drama is the desi equivalent of a kid getting slapped in pakdam-pakdai and yelling — ‘mummy ko bolunga, tum sabki complain karunga.’”

This line from his statement — hinting at “strict legal action” — became a lightning rod for online discussion. In the days following, unverified social media reports surfaced claiming that Palaash plans to send legal notices to multiple online accounts and news portals.

Netizens flooded the post with jokes and commentary. One caption read, “Just mentioning the legal notice is a sign of guilt; anybody who’s not on the wrong wouldn’t bother writing that.” Another added, “Bro sending more legal notices than love letters — someone tell him defamation cases don’t come with healing therapy.” Many also commented on how his PR strategy seemed misguided. A user wrote, “The person helping him with crisis management and legal strategy needs to be sacked immediately. They should have tried the confession route or just let it die its natural course.”

It's noteworthy that as of now, there is no official confirmation about any legal notices being filed. The reports remain unverified by HTCity and are based on social media chatter.