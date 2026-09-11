Rami Malek, SZA and R Madhavan make a stylish appearance at the US Open

The US Open wasn’t short on star power as celebrities turned up at Arthur Ashe Stadium to catch the tournament’s biggest matches. From Rami Malek’s sharp blue look and SZA’s dramatic hairstyle to R Madhavan’s crisp all-white ensemble and Michelle Obama’s striped outfit, the stands offered plenty of style moments alongside the on-court action. The matches saw Germany’s Alexander Zverev, Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka and Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina scoring big wins.

(L-R) R Madhavan, Former USA First Lady Michelle Obama