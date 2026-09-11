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Rami Malek, SZA and R Madhavan make a stylish appearance at the US Open

Celebrities brought star power to New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open on Wednesday and Thursday as the tournament entered its final stages. 

Published on: Sep 11, 2026, 15:47:02 IST
By HT Correspondent
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The US Open wasn’t short on star power as celebrities turned up at Arthur Ashe Stadium to catch the tournament’s biggest matches. From Rami Malek’s sharp blue look and SZA’s dramatic hairstyle to R Madhavan’s crisp all-white ensemble and Michelle Obama’s striped outfit, the stands offered plenty of style moments alongside the on-court action. The matches saw Germany’s Alexander Zverev, Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka and Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina scoring big wins.

(L-R) R Madhavan, Former USA First Lady Michelle Obama
(L-R) R Madhavan, Former USA First Lady Michelle Obama

Actor Rami Malek kept it sharp in a blue ensemble, paired with tinted sunglasses.

Singer SZA brought her signature edge to the stands with her dramatic hairstyle.

Actor R Madhavan opted for a blue jacket over an all-white ensemble.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama cheered from the stands in a striped look.

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Home/Htcity/Leisure/Rami Malek, SZA And R Madhavan Make A Stylish Appearance At The US Open
Home/Htcity/Leisure/Rami Malek, SZA And R Madhavan Make A Stylish Appearance At The US Open
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